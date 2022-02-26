Albuquerque girls finish strong for District 5-5A basketball title

Prev 1 of 5 Next

Albuquerque High, Highland and Sandia Prep won girls district basketball tournament championships on Friday night as Selection Sunday inched a little closer.

In the final four minutes of the game, the Bulldogs, the No. 1 seed in the District 5-5A tournament, not only scored the last 11 points, but also held No. 2 Santa Fe scoreless, as AHS (20-6) beat the Demonettes 47-39 at a raucous Bulldog City.

Junior guard Jazmyn Griego’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:15 remaining broke a 39-all tie for AHS.

“I’m really proud of myself because I’m usually not confident in my shot,” Griego said. “But I believed in myself.”

Her timing was impeccable.

“She picked a great time to step up and have that confidence,” Bulldogs coach Janai Campos said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the kid.”

Two inside baskets by Ameryka Martinez and Leilani Love gave AHS some insurance. The Bulldogs had a double-digit lead in the first half before Santa Fe (18-9) came back with some hot perimeter shooting.

Love scored nine of her team-best 20 points in the fourth quarter. After the game, she was announced as her district’s player of the year.

“We worked all season for this, we just had to handle business at the end of the day,” Love said. “They gave us a good game.”

At Highland, the Hornets (20-5) could never quite shake Valencia, but Highland, the No. 1 seed in District 5-4A, held on for a 54-50 victory over the second-seeded Jaguars (17-11).

Back-to-back 3s from junior shooting guard Aaliyah Nevarez staked Highland to a 39-27 lead midway through the third quarter. And it’s a cushion the Hornets were glad to have as the persistent Jags chipped away and made Highland sweat it out down the stretch.

“We got really good looks for her, and when she’s hot, she’s just deadly,” Hornets coach Lonnie Neal said of Nevarez, who led Highland with 16 points. Deniece Ryan, the 5-4A player of the year, struggled and finished with 10 points, although she did supply a couple of key baskets in the final four minutes of the game.

Now Highland waits, as do many schools, to see how it will be seeded on Sunday for the postseason.

“There’s a lot of chemistry on this team,” Nevarez said. “We work good together.”

At Sandia Prep, the Sundevils won the District 5-3A tournament title, downing No. 2 seed Cuba 50-39. Junior center Mika Juan had 29 points for Sandia Prep (11-14).

Also Friday, Farmington, the No. 2 seed in 2-5A, beat visiting Sandia 65-43 in the district semifinal. The Scorpions are at No. 1 seed La Cueva at 5 p.m. Saturday.

In other district tournament finals on Saturday, Rio Rancho is at Volcano Vista in District 1-5A at 7:30 p.m., and Hope Christian visits Bernalillo at 6 p.m. in 6-4A.

BOYS: Sandia and Del Norte won tournament semifinal games Friday night, and top-seeded Los Lunas captured the District 5-4A tournament, 74-60 at home over No. 2 seed Santa Fe.

In 2-5A, the second-seeded Matadors, led by Andrew Hill’s 29 points, downed No. 3 Eldorado 68-57, as Sandia will play No. 1 seed La Cueva at 7 p.m. Saturday in the tournament championship game.

At Del Norte, the second-seeded Knights turned back No. 4 Hope Christian 51-45 in the District 6-4A semifinal matchup. Del Norte, the defending Class 4A state champ, will play at No. 1 seed Albuquerque Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Other tournament finals in the metro area on Saturday: unbeaten Volcano Vista playing host to No. 2 seed Atrisco Heritage in 1-5A at 5:30 p.m.; St. Pius at 4A’s top-ranked Highland for the 5-4A crown at 6 p.m.; and Sandia Prep, the top seed in District 5-3A, welcoming No. 2 Bosque School at 6 p.m.