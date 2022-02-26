Lobo women close regular season with win at San Jose State

Two words pretty much summed up the UNM women’s basketball team’s evening in San Jose, California.

Mission accomplished.

Jaedyn De La Cerda scored 24 points and sparked the Lobos to a decisive-if-not-overly-pretty 80-58 victory over host San Jose State. The Lobos (23-8, 14-4 Mountain West) completed their regular season and will next take the court March 7 for the MWC tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UNM will almost certainly be the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament but will not be involved as the league’s final regular-season games play out and tournament seedings are finalized. The Lobos have a bye for the final night of conference play, which means needed time to rest and regroup.

“We need it,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview. “We’re tired, banged up and we need some time to get healthy and clean things up. It was important to get this win and everyone played really hard, so I feel like we earned a break.”

New Mexico did more than enough to earn a wire-to-wire victory over last-place San Jose State (4-24, 1-16). Starting guards De La Cerda, LaTascya and LaTora Duff combined for 52 points and UNM spent most of the final three quarters with a double-digit lead. LaTascya finished with 12 points, while LaTora scored 16.

Friday’s game was not an artistic success, primarily because the Lobos committed 21 turnovers (many unforced) while the Spartans shot an icy 22-for-72 from the field. Still, De La Cerda liked the mindset UNM brought to the contest.

“Definitely, a few too many turnovers,” she said, “but the most important thing was to bring energy and we did that. Coming off a loss (71-70 at Fresno State on Wednesday), we knew we had to step it up. We really want to win the Mountain West tournament so it’s important to go in on a positive note.”

De La Cerda saw to it UNM avoided a slow start, something the Lobos had struggled with in recent weeks. The super senior scored 10 points in the first quarter on an array of jumpers, floaters and cuts to the basket. The Lobos led 22-16 after one quarter.

“Jaedyn was outstanding,” Bradbury said. “We talked about getting a lead early and she made sure we did.”

San Jose State, which got 23 points from Sydney Lewis, stayed within striking distance until late in the second quarter. LaTora Duff then scored five points during a 10-0 run that sent the Lobos to halftime with a 44-26 lead.

Another 10-0 surge early in the third quarter effectively sealed the deal. LaTascya Duff netted a 3-pointer and De La Cerda scored the next five points as UNM’s lead surged to 54-29.

Bradbury emptied his bench early in the fourth quarter as all 12 Lobos in uniform saw action and 10 of them scored.

UNM did not have a good night from 3-point range (4 for 21) as the Spartans focused on contesting perimeter shots. But the Lobos outscored SJSU 48-28 in the paint and finished with a 50-38 rebounding advantage.

It was a satisfactory finish to a good regular season, Bradbury said.

“I think 23-8 overall and 14-4 in conference is outstanding,” he said, “especially when we go 6-3 on the road in league and two of our losses were at the buzzer. I think if you’d told us at the start of the season we’d end up with this record, any of us would’ve taken it.”

De La Cerda agreed but said the Lobos are not yet satisfied.

“The Mountain West tournament is what we’ve been working toward all year,” she said. “Time to take it to a whole new level.”