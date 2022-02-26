SCOTUS would benefit from more state court picks

Under the United States Constitution, the Supreme Court is “exalted above all other power in the government, and subject to no control.… I question whether the world ever saw, in any period of it, a court of justice invested with such immense powers, and yet placed in a situation so little responsible.”

Those words were written in 1788 by the anti-Federalist polemicist “Brutus,” thought by some to have been Robert Yates, a New York judge. Brutus opposed the ratification of the Constitution.

He continued: “there is no power above that can control their decisions, or correct their errors. There is no authority that can remove them from office for any errors or want of capacity … and in many cases their power is superior to that of the legislature.”

All that remains true today. When any five justices of the Supreme Court join together, they can nullify or rewrite any legislation that displeases them. We confirm new justices in the hope that they’ll exercise that power sparingly, with principled restraint.

Many do, but only by choice. There’s no external control — no check or balance — to constrain them.

Discussions about the “qualifications” of nominees often miss the mark. There’s no need for Supreme Court justices to be masters of legal technicalities. They each have a team of law clerks to take care of the details.

Besides, which qualifications count? One might be tempted to say “judicial experience,” but two of the last four chief justices (Earl Warren and William Rehnquist) had none when they joined the court.

Experience can be a trap, too. “System justification” is the term social scientists use to describe the all-too-human tendency to defend the status quo in order to avoid facing uncomfortable facts.

Sandra Day O’Connor’s name has been mentioned frequently in recent days, because Ronald Reagan ran for president on an explicit promise to name the first female justice, which he did.

But O’Connor was exceptionally qualified in ways that are often overlooked. She’d been a state court trial judge and state senator in Arizona, giving her a background in the actual practice of law and politics that today’s justices mostly lack.

Over the past several decades, between a quarter and a third of the Supreme Court’s cases have involved questions of criminal law. Most criminal prosecutions — roughly 95% — occur in state court.

And yet Sonia Sotomayor is now the only sitting justice to have practiced in state criminal court. The others bring only theoretical knowledge to a brutally practical field. It shows.

The court has long had another kind of diversity problem, too. John Paul Stevens and Amy Coney Barrett are the only justices in recent decades who didn’t graduate from Harvard or Yale Law.

The admissions offices of two private universities don’t decide who will serve on the Supreme Court. But they largely decide who won’t.

Intellectual brilliance might seem a useful feature in a Supreme Court justice. But think of it from the point of view of the president — any president, at any time in our nation’s history.

From the perspective of a practical politician, what’s the upside of selecting a brilliant freethinker? A president (or, at the state level, a governor) is always better served by a competent technician who reliably backs the party.

Neither the Constitution nor the U.S. Code sets forth any minimum qualifications for Supreme Court justices. They don’t even have to be lawyers, though they always are.

In recent years, nearly all Supreme Court nominees have been sitting federal appellate judges. Elena Kagan is an exception. She served as solicitor general, the federal government’s chief lawyer in the Supreme Court. All of these positions require Senate confirmation.

The appeal of such candidates is obvious. Senators previously found them qualified to serve, which makes it embarrassing for them to change their minds.

But there are about 870 federal judges in active service. Some are drunks, or sexual harassers or (ahem) have interesting finances. But eliminating them from consideration still leaves any president with no shortage of highly qualified possibilities.

I think we as a nation would be well-served if more justices came from the state courts. There are about 1,300 judges serving on state appellate benches, and the best of them are as good as the best federal judges. They would bring a different perspective and broader experience to the Supreme Court.

Then we get to the thousands upon thousands of highly qualified lawyers in private practice and public service.

Given the sheer number of qualified candidates, we need to stop with the pious pretense that Supreme Court justices are chosen on merit. Under the Constitution, their appointment, like their power, is political.

Joel Jacobsen is an author who in 2015 retired from a 29-year legal career. If there are topics you would like to see covered in future columns, please write him at legal.column.tips@gmail.com.