Chamber’s new chair paved path from Dion’s kitchen to Commerce boardroom

The ins and outs of small businesses aren’t anything new to Joe Trimble.

As a child, Trimble often spent his summers working alongside family members at their small business in Arizona where he learned the ropes from an inside perspective.

And as an adult, he has spent most of his entire career working with small businesses through various roles at Wells Fargo.

Now, Trimble is bringing those years of experience to the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce as the organization’s new board chair.

“He’s all about trying to help grow and scale small Hispanic and other businesses through Albuquerque and throughout New Mexico,” chamber president and CEO Ernieâ€‹ C’deBaca said. “And so, I think what he’s going to bring is a lot of energy.”

C’deBaca said that while Trimble may be the organization’s youngest board chair, and the only one who isn’t “truly Hispanic,” his devotion to the Hispanic community and the larger small business community runs deep and is largely influenced by his growing up in Albuquerque’s North Valley.

“Joe Trimble, that’s a name that doesn’t have any association with being Hispanic, and I joke around that he actually might be more Hispanic than me because he grew up in the North Valley of Albuquerque,” he said. “So, in a way … while his last name doesn’t reflect being Hispanic, he is all about the Hispanics.”

An early interest in small business

Despite overseeing one of the more influential business organizations in the state, Trimble has never owned a small business.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t familiar with struggles small businesses face.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, Trimble said he grew up in Albuquerque’s North Valley and eventually graduated from Valley High School.

During his years as a student, he saw not only the importance and value of education but also the struggles that some of his fellow classmates faced growing up in lower income neighborhoods.

“Where my childhood really played a part was one, seeing those around me working hard for opportunities, and then also seeing my family who were small business owners, actually, and I had an opportunity to spend a lot of time with a few of them,” Trimble said during an interview from his office at the Wells Fargo building in Downtown Albuquerque.

Watching his family work showed him the passion small business owners have for their careers but also the struggles that often accompany it.

“Somewhere along the way it instilled in me that even though I love and care about small businesses, how I’m built is not to operate one,” he said.

A short résumé

Trimble has only ever worked at two companies.

As a teenager, Trimble, like many other Albuquerque teens, got his first job at a Dion’s working in the kitchen.

Shortly after, and with the help of one of his high school teachers, he snagged a position at Wells Fargo as a teller and has remained at the company ever since.

Two years into his tenure with the bank he moved from his role as a teller to a become a small business specialist where he worked directly with small business owners helping them manage their business and finances at the Nob Hill branch location.

“What my job was, was to build really lifelong relationships with those customers by asking them questions and getting to know their business,” he said. “I invested myself and my time to really understand that.”

He said that even though he has moved away from that role he still keeps in touch with many of the business owners he met.

Some still contact him for advice — something Trimble said he is happy to oblige.

In his current position as Wells Fargo’s mountain region small business leader, Trimble is still working with small businesses, just not as directly as he once did.

In his role, Trimble says he works to educate bankers on ways to interact with and support small businesses with less $5 million in revenue.

“It’s two sided,” he said. “The first side is the internal which gives me the opportunity to create processes, function and to improve systematic approaches to managing small businesses. And whereas on the other side, it’s the external component which is understanding the small business not necessarily from the banking perspective, but understanding the holistic approach to that small business.”

Bringing experience

Trimble said he was drawn to the â€‹Hispano Chamber because his job relies on him having a deep understanding of the small business community and because he grew up in the Hispanic community.

Since joining the chamber, Trimble has conducted several Lunch and Learn series, and â€‹helped create the Avanzar program.

He said Avanzar, which is a yearlong business accelerator program, was born out of a conversation on a flight to a United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce convention.

“What I saw was a lot of the startup businesses were getting the most attention and I wanted to make a difference for those business owners who are trying to scale their business and that’s what this program does today,” Trimble said.

The local program was awarded three grants of $25,000 and has since expanded to several other citiesâ€‹ in the country.

As this year’s board president, Trimble said he is focused on supporting business owners with innovative ideas and bolstering procurement opportunities in the state.

This role may include overseeing millions of dollars in grant money since the chamber is a finalist for the United States Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Region Challenge.

C’deBaca said Trimble is also “hell bent” on increasing the chamber’s membership.

But since his tenure will take place during the third year of the pandemic, Trimble said he realizes that this year will also be unlike years in the past, though he said it seems that people seem more optimistic.

“I think people (and), especially small businesses, for lack of a better word, they’re rolling with the punches and they’re doing it in a way that even savvy business owners and those that are in businesses who are booming they’re still taking every opportunity they can to be the best business owner they can be,” he said.