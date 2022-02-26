Event series aims to bolster family-owned businesses

The percentage of American businesses that are family owned is cited to be around 90% and globally around 85%.

This simply means that these businesses were started with family money. This doesn’t necessarily mean that they are businesses run as family businesses. A true family business is a collaborative, often multi-generational enterprise led by family members, where major decisions are made collectively, respectfully and for the good of the business as well as the family.

Not an easy task to build a successful one of those.

Similar to any nonfamily business, a successful family business requires many components — a terrific idea, substantial capital, a great business plan, endless work, a well-oiled management team, solid business skills, effective marketing, a great deal of optimism, tenacity and luck. And yet only about 25% of businesses in general make it past 15 years! If you then add all the dynamics of a family — even if you make it past 15 years — you are met with the sad statistic that 70% of family businesses end before the second generation.

What we know is that if a family business succeeds with all of the elements listed above, they still face unique struggles and possible failure because they ignore the personal relationships and functionality of the family. They fail because they do not address the needs of family members and the family as a whole. They fail because they think they are a business first where family happens to work together and don’t recognize they are a family first who have decided to work together. Frankly, they fail because they forget the uniqueness of being a family business.

A primary protection from the risk factors for any family business is education. It is learning that your family business is not like a nonfamily businesses and what works for them will often not work in your family business. The assumption is that you have already discovered this fact and now it’s time to learn exactly why that is and to acquire problem-solving take aways.

The Parker Center for Family Business, founded by Jim and Linda Parker and affiliated with the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico, has made its mission to educate those in family business to the unique complexities they face. The center brings together family business members to collectively share their experiences of working closely with family members on their joint enterprise. Family members are joined in these dynamic and confidential discussions by experts with knowledge in the workings of family businesses from the economics to the family dynamics. And these conversations have continued for the past fifteen years.

This month, The Parker Center for Family Business is launching its eight part discussion series on family business — The Parker Center Learning Labs. Each lab will focus on a different issue within family business facilitated by board members who each are specialists in their selected topics. Labs are held at the Colliers International office at 5051 Journal Center NE.

Visit theparkercenter.org/events-1 for more information or to register. There are limited spots available. $149 per seat, which includes a Business Connectors membership and more.

Upcoming events through the Learning Lab include:

March 17: How do you pay your family?

April 7: Couples in family business

April 28: Every family business is in the sales business

May 19: Succession planning and exit strategies

June 9: Next generation leadership investing

June 30: The root causes of conflict in family business

Edward P. Monte, Ph.D., is the founding principal of Family Solutions Group, a family business/family office consulting firm relocated from Philadelphia to Santa Fe. Monte has been a family business consultant for over 30 years with a concentration on parent–adult child relationship issues that impact family businesses. He is a faculty member in the Quinlan School of Business Loyola Chicago and teaches in the Family Business Center’s Next Generation Leadership Program and is also the co-director of their Legacy Institute. He is a member of Parker Center for Family Business board of directors. The executive’s desk is a guest column providing advice, commentary or information about resources available to the business community in New Mexico. To submit a column for consideration, email gporter@abqjournal.com.