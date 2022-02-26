Mobile app now offering snow services in ABQ

GreenPal, an app owned by a Nashville company that connects homeowners with landscaping services, is now offering snow removal services in Albuquerque, a news release said.

Homeowners can list their service date and snow removal needs on the app where professionals can then bid on those services. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price. So far more than 30 professionals are available for hire in the Albuquerque area, the release said.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Albuquerque find reliable, safe, and local snow removal,” Caballero said in a statement.

The app has more than 1 million users nationwide.