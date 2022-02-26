 Mobile app now offering snow services in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Mobile app now offering snow services in ABQ

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

GreenPal, an app owned by a Nashville company that connects homeowners with landscaping services, is now offering snow removal services in Albuquerque, a news release said.

Homeowners can list their service date and snow removal needs on the app where professionals can then bid on those services. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price. So far more than 30 professionals are available for hire in the Albuquerque area, the release said.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Albuquerque find reliable, safe, and local snow removal,” Caballero said in a statement.

The app has more than 1 million users nationwide.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Amazon breaks ground on new Los Lunas site
ABQnews Seeker
E-commerce giant: Center will employ over ... E-commerce giant: Center will employ over 600 full-time workers
2
Legal woes persist for Cottonwood Mall owner
ABQnews Seeker
Cottonwood Mall's owner's legal battles are ... Cottonwood Mall's owner's legal battles are continuing as a bank filed foreclosure against the mall last week, court documents said.
3
San Juan extension to avoid blackouts
ABQnews Seeker
PNM does not need PRC permission ... PNM does not need PRC permission to run coal-fired power plant through summer months
4
Talent contest: New Mexico employers describe fierce competition for ...
ABQnews Seeker
With New Mexico employers adjusting to ... With New Mexico employers adjusting to what may be a more manageable strain of COVID-19, competition ...
5
Tacos head west: Albuquerque eatery opening new location
ABQnews Seeker
Restaurant's sister concepts also moving toward ... Restaurant's sister concepts also moving toward expansions.
6
El Vado retailer closes storefront, now selling online and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Metal the Brand's brick-and-mortar location was ... Metal the Brand's brick-and-mortar location was known for its "maggot bath."
7
SBA's 504 loans offer fixed lower interest rates
Business
Kelley and Steve Cherry were so ... Kelley and Steve Cherry were so pleased with the experience of securing a loan to buy one commercial ...
8
Convenience store opens new South Valley location
ABQnews Seeker
Center will be the company's 15th ... Center will be the company's 15th in New Mexico
9
Mobile app now offering snow services in ABQ
Business
GreenPal, an app owned by a ... GreenPal, an app owned by a Nashville company that connects homeowners with landscaping services, is now offering snow removal services in Albuquerque, a news ...