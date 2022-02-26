 Briefcase: NM law firm hires new attorneys - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: NM law firm hires new attorneys

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Spence Law Firm, LLC., has hired two attorneys:

Erin Marshall

Erin Marshall will serve as a personal injury attorney.

She has 20 years of public policy and hospital compliance experience. Marshall has also worked as a business and nonprofit executive. She received her bachelor’s from the University of Colorado in cultural anthropology, archeology and her juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico. Marshall serves on the Board of the New Mexico Women’s Bar Association, the New Mexico Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, the Human Milk Repository of New Mexico and the New Mexico State Bar Health Law Section. She is one of two New Mexico attorneys on the Birth Rights Bar Association and is a member of the New Mexico Bar Association, New Mexico Trial Practice Section and New Mexico State Bar Committee on Women in the Legal Profession.

Francheska Bardacke

Francheska Bardacke will serve as senior associate. Licensed to practice in Federal Court, she has tried over 50 criminal cases and brings to the role her varied experience in trial work, general civil litigation and personal injury work. She started her law career at the University of New Mexico School of Law where she won a place on the National Mock Trial Team and a national scholarship to attend Gerry Spence’s Trial Lawyers College in Wyoming. She received her juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico School of Law and attended college at the Colorado College and Oxford University in the U.K.


