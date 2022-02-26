Briefcase: Intel Corp. names new executive

Christoph Schell has joined Intel Corp. as an executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

In this role Schell will lead the sales, marketing and communications group, and will become a member of the executive leadership team.

He joins Intel from HP Inc., where spent 25 years and most recently held the position of chief commercial officer. Schell has held various other senior management roles across the globe, including president of 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing. Prior to rejoining HP in 2014, Schell served as executive vice president of Growth Markets for Philips, where he led the lighting business across Asia Pacific, Japan, Africa, Russia, India, Central Asia and the Middle East. He started his career in his family’s distribution and industrial solutions company and worked in brand management at Procter & Gamble.