 Briefcase: Landscaping firm announces promotions - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Landscaping firm announces promotions

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Bo Fleming

Bo Fleming and Matt Yockonhawken have each been promoted to branch manager at Yellowstone Landscape.

Matt Yockonhawken

They will share oversight of the Albuquerque and Los Lunas Branches. Fleming has been with the company for 10 years. He was promoted to spray operations manager in 2020. In Yockonhawken’s eight years with Yellowstone, he moved his way up from laborer to his most recent position of manager of maintenance operations.

Yellowstone Landscaping, originally called Heads Up Landscape Contractors, was founded in 1973 by Gary Mallory as a two-man residential lawn sprinkler service.


