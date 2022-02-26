 Galley to host a 60 year retrospective of the art of Frank McCulloch - Albuquerque Journal

Galley to host a 60 year retrospective of the art of Frank McCulloch

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Frank McCulloch currently has a retrospective at Sumner & Dene. (Courtesy of Melody Mock)

The paintings of Frank McCulloch trigger the double vision in us all.

“1977 Red Painting,” Frank McCulloch. (Courtesy of Sumner & Dene)

The 92-year-old Albuquerque artist has straddled the crevasse between representationalism and abstraction across the decades.

To celebrate that achievement, Sumner & Dene Gallery is showcasing “Frank McCulloch: 60 Year Retrospective” with 55 works spanning 1961-2021. The show will hang through March 26.

Many of the paintings had been stashed in McCulloch’s backyard shed for years, the artist’s wife Patricia McCulloch said.”We got everything we could put in the studio, so we got this unit to store Frank’s paintings,” she explained. “They have been in lockup for years. Roy had no idea what he was going to get and he was delighted. He took carloads to the gallery.”

The show traces McCulloch’s undulating path from realism to abstraction to his trademark hybrid incorporating both.

“I don’t know exactly why I went to abstraction,” Frank McCulloch said in a telephone interview. “Maybe at the time I was under the influence of (Transcendental painter) Raymond Jonson.”

The artist experimented with an airbrush, producing plein air (outdoor) linear paintings in the 1970s and ’80s, gallery owner Roy Johnson said. He later turned toward his well-known Impressionistic landscapes.

“1970 Ariel Landscape,” Frank McCulloch. (Courtesy of Sumner & Dene)

But the retrospective reveals McCulloch had been gravitating toward those languid bands of color for decades, Johnson said.

The 1970 color field painting “Ariel Landscape” could be a contemporary work.

“It looks like a landscape painting, but it’s a field painting,” Johnson said.

The airbrushed “Approaching Rain,” (1984) duplicates that progression.

“’84 Approaching Rain,” Frank McCulloch. (Couresty of Sumner & Dene)

“They’re broken up so they look like landscapes,” Johnson added. “The lines are just horizontal; they look like valleys in the Rocky Mountains.”

Much of McCulloch’s earlier work centered on familiar New Mexican imagery: a retablo of Santa Librada, two old men sitting on the Las Vegas, New Mexico, plaza, landscapes and fields.

“In the very beginning, you had the more realistic landscapes,” McCulloch said. “I got away from that by working in lithography at Tamarind (Institute).”

By the late 1960s, he was experimenting with abstraction, veering into nonrepresentational work by the 1970s.

Reflecting the influence of abstract expressionists such as Mark Rothko, Jules Olitski and New Mexico’s Elmer Schooley, his work grew ever more experimental and hard-edged.

“1985 La Madrugad,” Frank McCulloch. (Courtesy of Sumner & Dene)

McCulloch’s paintings had always been solidly grounded in abstraction, even if he was painting mountains and mesas. The strong, sometimes undulating ribbons and color expanses resemble linear fields as well as vegetation. Abstracted shapes always lurked beneath his work like a kind of shadow blueprint.

“1968 Black Bird,” Frank McCulloch. (Courtesy of Sumner & Dene)

“It’s so soothing,” Johnson said of those compositions. “He paints in calmness right before or right after the storm. His work isn’t the bright sunny day of New Mexico; there’s a haze.”

McCulloch began as a painter before taking a pragmatic detour into science as a young man. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a biology degree before winning a teaching assistantship at Princeton University. He would later earn a master’s degree in biology at New Mexico Highlands University. Between his tenure with microscopes and slide rules, he acted and wrote poetry. He got a second master’s degree, this time in art, from the Instituto Allende in Mexico. He taught at Highland High School for many years.

“1982 Abiquiú Afternoon,” Frank McCulloch. (Courtesy of Sumner & Dene)

McCulloch taught more than 9,000 art students at both Highland High School and the University of New Mexico. A recipient of the Governor’s Award for the Arts, he has also won the Albuquerque Art Alliance’s “Bravos Award,” the Albuquerque Art Business Association’s “Local Treasure” designation, as well a Lifetime Achievement Award from the city of Albuquerque.

 

 

IF YOU GO
WHAT: Frank McCulloch: 60 Year Retrospective

WHERE: Sumner & Dene Gallery, 517 Central Ave. NW

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday Through March 26

CONTACT: 505-842-1400, sumnerdene.com


