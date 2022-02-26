‘Anastasia’ to take the stage at Popejoy

Each night Kyla Stone takes the stage, she can’t believe her life at the moment.

“I think 5-year-old me tries to take control but I have to balance it,” she says. “I have to remain in the moment and give my all.”

Stone was cast as the lead in the Broadway touring production of “Anastasia,” which makes a four-day stop at Popejoy Hall on University of New Mexico’s campus.

“Anastasia” transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat.

Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Stone stars as Anya/Anastasia and the show features Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia.

The ensemble includes Mikayla Agrella, Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake, Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler and Lauren Teyke.

The book is written by Terrence McNally and the score is done by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

“Anastasia” began on Broadway in March 2107 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show played to sold-out audiences on Broadway for more than three years before expanding its global “Fanastasia” community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets. Additionally, the show has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards, and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

“Anastasia” is Stone’s first national tour.

She’s been on an emotional high as the tour has made its way through the country.

“It’s funny because I remember my first day at preview,” she says. “Stepping on the stage for the first time is a rush. I was full of energy but I had to harness. I get to sing ‘In My Dreams’ and the journey begins for me and the audience. We’re on the same team.”

Theater has always been at the forefront for Stone.

After seeing “The Phantom of the Opera” at the age of 5, she was hooked.

“Then the 1984 version of ‘Camelot’ turned my love into an obsession,” she says. “All I want to do is acting and being on stage. It’s felt right for me. Going to school at Chapman University helped me focus on acting.”

When she got cast as Anya, Stone began to research, watching the animated film and the 1956 Ingrid Bergman classic.

“I watched and watched ‘Anastasia’ for like the 19th millionth time,” she says with a laugh. “But what I got was the story of triumph. I think it speaks to so many films today. Rey from ‘Star Wars’ to Captain Marvel, we are drawn to women finding themselves and it’s wonderful.”

With her role on stage, Stone knows the baton she is carrying is important – especially to young women.

“There’s joy that’s found through this story,” she says. “I want an audience to enjoy it and feel hopeful that things can change for the better. The journey I’m on is one that continues to humble me.”