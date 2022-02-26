Journal can go a long way to help plant planning

Q: Our son and daughter-in-law have just purchased their first home here. The front yard had a few shrubs planted by the developer, but the back yard is barren for the most part. They are anxious to start landscaping, creating an inviting space to enjoy as their life together grows. We want to give them a housewarming gift that will last for years and want to know what you’d suggest? – N.I., Albuquerque

A: My first thought is a journal.

It’ll take a bit of leg work initially, but a journal where they can list the projects and the dates, would go a long way to maintaining the “history” of the home. You can find blank multi-paged books at any bookstore that would work wonderfully.

Also I’d suggest getting a plat map of the property from the county that shows the blueprint of the house exterior, the walls, and in which direction the home sits. The plat map can be blown up, and perhaps several copies made so the progress of what was done when and where, mostly the hardscaping things like patios, portals, berm walls etc., will be documented with the progress of the landscaping.

Since the couple hasn’t been in the home for a year they’ll want to track the sun so they know where the “hot” spots will be (the parts of the yard that sit in the sun all day); figure out if there are shady spots; where the breezes blow through with any consistency; if there is a grade changes or any sloping to the yard – factors that will guide them on the choices they will choose to make as the seasons go on.

Also note where the canales and rain spouts are so plants aren’t set directly under them. Water pouring out a rain spout can severely damage anything planted directly under one.

Consider calling the city’s 811 service and get any underground utilities marked. It’d be a real drag if they decided to plant, let’s say a substantial sized tree, right over a water line. Imagine digging a hole and striking a utility pipe. That could spell disaster in a lot of ways. Getting the utilities mapped and documented on the plat map would be very smart and quite useful in the long run.

The first few years will probably be used creating the design elements of the backyard space and tracking the sun and wind, so choices that will be made about the “foundation” landscaping can be made with a lot of thought behind them and that’s a really good thing. It’ll be up to them as to how quickly they decide to design and fill the yard, but making informed decisions will be paramount to their success.

You could find several pots to place at entrances that could be filled with, as the season goes on, annual color to keep the yard cheerful and colorful while the “construction” of the yard is underway.

Next, consider a selection of tools to offer. Owning both a flat-bladed shovel and a pointy-ended one, a stiff-tined rake, and a selection of hand tools would be so thoughtful. I’ll suggest wrapping the handles of the tools with bright colored tape that can be found at any big box store in the tape section, so if one is set down it’ll be easier to spot when the work is done and it’s time to clean up.

As “un-gifty” as it sounds, gift certificates from any of our nurseries would be well invested. They could be used for things like flagstone to make walkways, big boulders to make visual interest, soils and soil amendments to start growing healthy soil, and yes, even plant life. Especially, bigger foundation plants.

Offering a way this new family can document the what, where and when things were done will help them to make smarter decisions and be a long-lasting reminder of how they started this new experience together. Keeping a home’s landscaping history will be something to treasure as their life together grows.

Here’s to the new couple while they begin their adventure Diggin’ In.

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.