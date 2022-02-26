Living history

Although New Mexico was the site of several relatively minor Civil War battles, the Battle of Glorieta Pass was still a key one.

Its position in the overall framework of the Civil War will be part of an upcoming program at the Pecos National Historical Park.

“In our case, the importance of Glorieta Pass and the annual commemoration continues to expand awareness of the role of the West in the Civil War,” said Becky Latanich, chief of interpretation and education for the park. “So many people find it a surprise that the war extended this far in the West, so this is part of awareness about it.”

Stymieing the rebel forces at the pass, just outside the town of Pecos, cut off a drive north aimed at securing Colorado’s gold fields for the Confederates, Latanich said.

And the defeat that included the destruction of the Southern forces’ provisions, sent them scurrying back to Texas, preventing a hoped-for western push to the Pacific Ocean to secure a western port.

“It was a two-pronged emphasis that they had,” she said of the South. “The Union troops were dead set on making sure neither one of those opportunities occurred.”

The first two days of the event will feature online presentations.

At 7 p.m. on March 24, Fort Union National Monument Park Ranger Mike Weinstein will discuss how the fort – regarded as the most important post for the U.S. Army in the Southwest – during the Civil War years acted as both a defender within the state, but also a Confederate target.

The following night, Palace of the Governors Photo Archivist Hannah Abelbeck will examine the life of Samuel Adams through historical, glass-plate negatives. A member of the Colorado Volunteers, it is not known if Adams was at Glorieta Pass, but he was a well-regarded African American war veteran.

“It will also touch on his later biography, his life in New Mexico,” she said. “I’m not a military historian, so while I’ve skimmed the surface of records about him, as well as talked with members of one branch of the family tree, there might be more traces out there or more details to discover.”

Free registration is required for both of the virtual discussions.

The event concludes March 26 with a live encampment at the park, with numerous period-true activities, Latanich said.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the children’s tent will be alive with the creation of 19th century optical illusion toys called thaumatropes, which involves a disk with a picture on each side that is attached to two pieces of string. When the strings are twirled quickly between the fingers the two pictures appear to blend into one due to the persistence of vision. Lincoln Logs will be used to recreate the Pecos Valley during the battle, as well as the playing of a popular Civil War-era game of trap ball.

From 10-10:45 a.m., soldiers will show the might of period weapons through black powder demonstrations, followed by living history and drilling. Visitors will be encouraged to join in on the latter with wooden muskets, while encampment participants will be available to connect with visitors for questions.

At noon, the valley will echo with bellowing fire from Civil War-era cannons.

“We do the encampment as living history,” Latanich said. “We focus on the camp so people can see the tents and the fires and all the different things you would find in camp life. Visitors can interact with people in character and people in period gear and they can watch it.”