Larry Crumpler novel examines the Red Planet, its exploration and its connections to NM

BOOK OF THE WEEK

New Mexico seems like an unlikely subject in a conversation about the planet Mars.

But it is quite relevant as Larry Crumpler explains in his book “Missions to Mars: A New Era of Rover and Spacecraft Discovery on the Red Planet.”

It is packed with meaningful information and photographs, and deftly written in down-to-earth prose.

One point of relevance between New Mexico and Mars are geological and climactic similarities – bare, reddish rocks; sparse vegetation; volcanoes; dust devils; and dry air.

The book reveals what it’s like “to explore not only a new world, but a new way of working on a new world … coping on a daily basis with a new weather, a new lighting, and an alien untracked (Martian) landscape,” Crumpler wrote in an email.

“Some of these are not so alien … to New Mexicans. In New Mexico, every time I go into the field and map the geology of a previously unmapped area, I have the sense that I am exploring a new world. … Many illustrations of geologic features from New Mexico throughout the book that are similar to something, some lighting, or some weather events on Mars reinforces that similarity,” he added.

Another point of relevance is the author himself. The book is a fascinating personal story of his career path as a planetary and field geologist as well as a narrative history of Mars exploration.

At the University of New Mexico, Crumpler was able to work with the Viking Mission to Mars as a graduate student intern, thanks to his geology professor/mentor, Wolfgang Elston.

Since then, he’s participated in many of the important NASA missions, including as a science team member of the current Perseverance rover on Mars.

Crumpler easily wears several hats. He is also the research curator of volcanology and space science at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science and he’s an associate professor at UNM.

A third point of New Mexico-Mars linkage is the NASA Spirit/Opportunity mission. In 2004, students Mark Vallejos and Jay Herrera, and teacher Joe Aragon of Laguna-Acoma Junior-Senior High School, were in a NASA student intern program. They were picked to work under Crumpler on the mission for two weeks at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The trio had a leg up on other intern groups “in that their backyards were essentially analogs for Mars,” Crumpler writes in the book.

Another link was in the Curiosity mission’s search to understand the potential for past life on Mars. Colleagues at the Los Alamos National Laboratory developed ChemCam, an instrument analyzing rocks remotely, and a co-investigator at UNM has been involved in ChemCam’s day-to-day operation, Crumpler writes.

An instrument that analyzed the elemental chemistry of Martian rocks used as a calibration standard a small cut from an outcrop near Socorro.

The New Mexico rock was mounted on the front of the Curiosity rover. So, he notes, it could be said there’s a small piece of New Mexico on Mars.

Crumpler uses the phrase “Coyote Mars” as a theme of the book. He said he’d always felt Mars was a big tease. Like the coyote, Mars pulls scientists in one direction, but shows something very different, he wrote in the email.

The book is an “insider point-of-view for non-scientists about Mars.”

Crumpler said “how we have started to unravel its secrets with the advent of the Space Age, and some of the stories behind that journey. We know so much about Mars now that it is difficult to understand the state of current knowledge from the available books.”

Crumpler said he’s tried to distill the story of Mars exploration so the nonscientist can appreciate when, how and in which missions NASA scientists knew what. At the same time, there are some exciting personal stories behind the missions.

“… so many books about Mars are written as fact books that omit some of the inside stories of the exploration process and some of the personalties involved in the exploration of Mars over the decades since we first began seriously studying it with spacecraft,” Crumpler wrote.

For some inquiring minds the question remains: When will humans land on Mars? The epilogue dramatically peers 50-some years into the future, showing humans exploring the forbidden planet from an established base.

In the acknowledgements section, the author says he wrote the book during the global pandemic, “which frankly provided long hours of isolated, hermit-like enjoyment in the writing process, interrupted only by pleasant hikes up a nearby canyon to reflect on the Mars-like geology of New Mexico.”