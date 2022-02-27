 Aggies suffer bad loss on day they could have clinched WAC - Albuquerque Journal

Aggies suffer bad loss on day they could have clinched WAC

By Journal staff and wire reports

Will McNair Jr. dunks for New Mexico State in its 61-59 loss Saturday at Chicago State. (NMSU photo)

CHICAGO — An unfunny thing happened to New Mexico State Saturday on the way to a share of the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball title.

The Aggies never got there. And instead suffered perhaps their worst loss of the season.

Brandon Betson scored 17 points including the game-winning layup with 2.4 seconds left and Chicago State broke its nine-game losing streak, upsetting New Mexico State 61-59. It is the Cougars’ second win all time in 23 meetings with the Aggies.

New Mexico State (23-5, 12-3) ould have clinched at least a share of the league’s regular-season crown with a win, but now work remains and, due to tiebreakers, might even need to win both of their remaining regular season contests. The Aggies host Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday and Utah Valley next Saturday.

The Aggies came in short-handed, missing Johnny McCants and Yuat Alok to what the school described as non-COVID illnesses, Marchelus Avery to concussion protocol and Mario McKinney Jr., who did not play due to coach’s decision.

McKinney was arrested on charges of assault against a household member, a misdemeanor, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported on Wednesday.

Jabari Rice finished with a team-high 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting and neared triple-double territory by turning in eight rebounds and seven assists.

Jahsean Corbett had 16 points and nine rebounds for Chicago State (7-22, 3-13 Western Athletic Conference). Jameon Harris added 12 points. Teddy Bayi Ba Mandeng had eight rebounds and four blocks. Betson had eight assists.

Virshon Cotton added 11 points. and Teddy Allen had 10.

The Cougars led for 31 of the game’s 40 minutes, by as many as 12 in the first half, and then rallied again after the Aggies pulled ahead 59-56 with 1:52 remaining on Clayton Henry’s 3-point play.

Box score: Chicago State 61, New Mexico State 59


