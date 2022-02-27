 United wins preseason match over El Paso - Albuquerque Journal

United wins preseason match over El Paso

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

 EL PASO — New Mexico United earned the victory in their final preseason road match of 2022, 3-1 over El Paso Locomotive FC behind goals from Harry Swartz, Carl Sainte and Cristian Nava, and an excellent defensive performance from a back line that rotated throughout the match.

A long ball from United’s trialist goalkeeper bounced once near the top of the box, as Swartz hustled his way around a waiting defender to earn himself a one-on-one opportunity against the El Paso goalkeeper. Swartz calmly slotted the ball low and past the keeper for a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute.

El Paso equalized just 30 seconds later, firing home immediately off of the restart.

Mike Azira, Tabort-Etaka Preston, Alexis Souahy, Jerome Kiesewetter, Carl Sainte, and Cristian Nava all stepped on in the 63rd minute and made contributions for United. Two of those players would go on to score, and two others would pick up assists.

The combined press of Nava, Sainte, Kiesewetter and Azira forced the El Paso back line into several mistakes – highlighted by a Nava pivot to scoot past a defender and create the second goal – in the 76th minute, Sainte put away his first career tally for United, as Tabort-Etaka Preston pulled back from about the six yard box, finding Sainte about 15 yards out. Sainte rifled it home from there for a 2-1 lead United would not relinquish.

Nava added the dagger just two minutes later, as Kiesewetter worked past a defender along the right side and found a streaking Nava in the middle of the box. Nava pushed the ball home for the final 3-1 margin.

New Mexico United return home this week for their first and only home preseason match of the season, taking on USL League 1’s Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on March 5 at noon. The match will take place at United’s training center at Mesa del Sol.


