UNM’s Larkins have pushed each other to be winners

A healthy sibling rivalry has turned out to be a good brother-sister act for the University of New Mexico’s track team.

And the result was a couple of gold medals Saturday during the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Freshman Matthew Larkin of Rousseau, Ontario, set the stage with a kick about halfway through the 800-meter run that pushed him into first place and a win in a time of one minute, 49.14 seconds

Two events later, sophomore Gracelyn Larkin used a final-lap burst to speed past teammate Abbe Goldstein and win the 3,000 in 9:17.18.

A fellow Lobo shouted some late encouragement that she took to heart.

“We were trying to help each other out,” Larkin said of the race that featured a four-woman New Mexico sweep of the top spots. “I kind of fell off Abbe a little bit but probably it was that last 100, I figured I might as well give it all I’ve got. I kind of tried to turn it on.

“My brother won the 800 earlier and one of my teammates said not to let him be the only Larkin to get a (gold) medal, so I had to do something about that.”

Spurred by the women’s distance teams, which accounted for 74 of their 99 points, the Lobos took third overall among 11 teams. Colorado State won with 151 points.

The UNM men didn’t fare as well, finishing with 66 points in sixth place among seven competing teams. Air Force won.

Gracelyn Larkin also grabbed a silver medal Friday in the 5,000 and, coupled with the team’s success, family bragging rights for the moment.

“We’ve always been pretty competitive with each other,” she said as her brother snuck up from behind and gave her a hug. “Maybe that’s why we go to the same school now, to try to face off every once in a while. We’ve always been pretty competitive with each other, but now we just share in each other successes and try to support each other as we go through college together.”

The fact that both Larkins were able to come from behind to grab golds says quite a lot about their upbringing together.

“Like any other siblings, there was lot of fighting,” Matthew Larkin said. “Especially when we’re sooo competitive. We can be real mean to each other, but it’s always in the proper spirit to motivate the other one. Not to put down or anything like that. She came in second in the 5,000 (Friday) and she’s in the NCAAs right now and I couldn’t be prouder of her. Her times this year, she’s doing fantastic.”

Things weren’t quite so benign when they were younger.

“It was funny – I was the type of kid who grew up really slow and she grew up really quick,” Matthew Larkin said. “So growing up, she was a lot more athletic than me. Could beat me in just about everything until I was 13 years old. Big sisters are mean, so she really toughened me up a bit and helped me out there. She just pushed me to my limits and taught me to be tough. I hope I did the same for her.”

Gracelyn Larkin said she welcomes having her brother share a college experience.

“It’s great,” she said. “I spent one year here without him but since he’s been here, we share all the teammates so we all have a close group of friends and training. So we’re just great with each other and the team. Everyone is just so close and it’s a really good environment here.”

It has turned out to be a great fit for both of them, Matthew Larkin said.

“It was really exciting to be able to go the same place as her and get to see her still,” he said. “This is the time when a lot of people have to grow apart, but not for us and that’s great.”

In other results of note, New Mexico freshman wide receiver Luke Wysong finished sixth in the 60-meter dash in 7.45 seconds. Although that time was behind his qualifying time of 6.96, he did improve from an eighth-place seed. That did come at the expense of teammate and top seed Victor Akhalu, who pulled up, then collapsed midway through the race with a leg injury.

In the mile, UNM’s Elise Thorner pulled out a tight victory in a time of 4:46.20.

After winning both the 400- and 200-meter dashes, Colorado State’s Lauren Gale was named the Mountain West Female Most Outstanding Performer of the Meet. She bested the championship record in the 400-meter dash by just over one second at 51.78. She becomes the first league athlete to win five overall 400-meter titles.

Air Force’s Ryan Ioanidis was named the Mountain West Male Performer of the Meet after winning gold in the 5,000- and 3,000-meter races.

