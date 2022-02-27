Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball rallies to salvage twin bill split

UNM was on the verge of getting swept in a doubleheader by a Holy Cross team that had been winless in five games before Saturday.

But Willie Cano made sure that wouldn’t happen, his RBI single sparking a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth in game two, lifting the Lobos (2-5) to a 7-6 victory.

The Lobos and visiting Crusaders (1-6), who won Saturday’s game one 7-5, play a Sunday finale at noon at Santa Ana Star Field.

The Lobos trailed game two 6-2 before scoring twice in the seventh, once in the eighth and twice in the ninth inning. UNM managed the tying run on a single, error and two walks before Cano delivered the walkoff hit.

The rally made a winner of right-hander Owen Loesch, rewarded for pitching a scoreless top of the ninth. Adam Schneider was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for UNM.

The Lobos also were forced to rally from a big deficit in game one, trailing 7-0 through the Holy Cross seventh. UNM scored twice in the seventh and eighth and walked in a run to make it 7-5 in the ninth. Brent Russell (0-2) took the loss for the Lobos.

• In Las Cruces, New Mexico State (4-1) goes for a series sweep Sunday after a 6-2 Saturday win at Presley Askew Field over Oakland (2-3).

Logan Gallina and Nolan Funke homered to back the Aggie arms on Saturday.

Sammy Natera, a 6-foot-4 lefty starter out of Ciudad Juarez, struck out eight and allowed one run in four innings for the Aggies. Cam Blazek picked up his first win of the season out of the bullpen. Through two appearances and 6.0 innings of work, Blazek has a WHIP of 0.83.

Natera was coming off a brilliant seven-inning, one-hit, 14-strikeout performance in his first outing, a 6-3 win over Illinois-Chicago.

If the Aggies win Sunday, it will mark their first sweep of an opponent since the Northern Colorado series last season — March 19-21. Game time Sunday is 1 p.m. and the action can be viewed for pay on the WAC Digital Network.

GOLF: The No. 29-ranked New Mexico men, coming off a win at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii, try to stay hot beginning Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Southern Highlands Collegiate, hosted by the UNLV. The tournament will run through Tuesday at the 7,510-yard, par-72 Ocean Course at Southern Highlands Golf Club.

The 15-team field includes seven ranked in the GolfStat Top 25, among them No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 Pepperdine, No. 9 Georgia, No. 12 Georgia Tech, No. 15 Texas, No. 19 Illinois, and No. 24 Florida. Host UNLV, Northwestern, San Diego, SMU, TCU, UCLA and USC round out the field.

New Mexico’s lineup for the event is Sam Choi, Brandon Shong, Bastien Amat, Carson Herron and Matthew Watkins.

UNM already has two wins this school year and opened the spring schedule in January with a runner-up finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate.

MEN’S TENNIS: In Flagstaff, a dominating day up and down the lineup resulted in a 7-0 win for New Mexico State over Mesa Community College on Saturday at the NAU Tennis Center. After playing their first 13 dual matches away from home, the Aggies make their home debut March 6, 2 p.m. vs. New Mexico Military Institute.

SOFTBALL: At Lobo Softball Field, Andrea Howard went 3-for-3 and homered twice, and Indiana transfer pitcher Amber Linton improved to 5-1 for New Mexico, which defeated Buffalo 6-2 in the Lobo Classic.

Taryn Young and Reyan Tuck added two hits each for New Mexico.

Linton struck out nine and allowed four hits over seven innings.

Howard, a La Cueva graduate and 2021 Italian Olympian, is off to a .636 start at the plate for the Lobos. New Mexico (9-3) wraps up its participation as tournament host Sunday with a 12:30 p.m. matchup against Tarleton.