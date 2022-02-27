Rio Rancho mayor’s race heats up

As time winds down on the municipal election in Rio Rancho, controversy is rising in the race for mayor.

Seven campaign signs for one of the candidates, Barbara Jordan, have disappeared or been defaced.

Jordan said she was stunned when friends and supporters told her that campaign signs were missing. One was in a neighbor’s yard.

It had a black “X” spray painted across the front.

Jordan, a 20-year Air Force veteran, is the first African American mayoral candidate in Rio Rancho history. She and political newcomer Jaclyn Wilhite are challenging two-term incumbent Gregg Hull in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Hull, who did not return calls about the campaign signs, said in an earlier interview his campaign is fully ramped up in the final days before the election.

“We’ve got a lot of people out knocking on doors,” he said. “We’re talking to a lot of people about what they want to see over the next four years.”

Hull said the most common desires expressed are for the city to continue to fix roads, recruit more businesses to bring in more jobs and maintain the current level of public safety in Rio Rancho.

“Just go vote,” he said, adding that he endorses all of the bonds and charter amendments that are also on the ballot. “Those are critical to the future success of the community.”

Jordan also urged residents to get out and vote.

“Our citizens are tired of being ignored and ready for transparency and integrity,” she said. “I am so proud and humbled at all of the support our campaign has received.”

Jordan said that she is “locally, state and nationally endorsed, which includes congresswoman Melanie Stansbury. We are finishing strong and running to the finish line. If you have not done so already, please vote.”

Wilhite has notified the Observer that she will not speak to the city-government reporter and was not contacted for comment.

Jordan believes the color of her skin contributed to the destruction of her signs.

“It stung,” she said. “When I first saw it, it stung. It’s 2022, so I would think we’re better than that, but apparently not. It leads me to say this is why I do what I do. And this is why we need change in Rio Rancho.”

She has no idea who took her signs or painted the “X” on one of them, and she has no plans to report the losses or vandalism to police.

“I don’t want that to take away from the momentum that we have built up,” she said. “I want to focus on getting people to the polls. Instead of going to the police, we can use our voice.”

Alexandria Piland, chair of the Democratic Party of Sandoval County, said it is “disappointing that any candidate’s political signs would be defaced, especially those of a disabled veteran and mother.”

“The majority of Rio Rancho residents are much better than this, and the Democratic Party of Sandoval County encourages everyone to vote,” she said.

Cate Stetson, president of the Rio Rancho NAACP, had a more emotional take.

The destruction of the signs, Stetson said, “is a criminal violation of the law and offensive to the basic constitutional principle of free speech.”

The incident is “yet another shameful indication of the hatred, racism and unacceptable ignorance that remains, even in New Mexico, a (majority-minority) state. While I am very proud in so many ways of the way our state votes and legislates as a whole, individuals and pockets of racists continue to raise their ugly heads and remind us that the fight continues.”

During election seasons, stolen or damaged political signs is nothing new, said Lt. Richard Koschade with the Rio Rancho Police Department.

“Unfortunately, during local and federal elections, it is typical for the police department to take some reports of political signs being either damaged or stolen,” he said.

But the police department has not received any reports in the last 30 days of incidents.

City elections are non-partisan. If no candidate in any given race receives more than 50% of the vote, the city must hold a runoff election between the top two candidates April 12.

What else is on the ballot?

Incumbent City Councilor Jeremy Lenentine is running unopposed in District 2 for the second time.

In the three-way District 3 City Council race, challengers Joshua Jones and Clyde Ward are running against incumbent Bob Tyler, who’s aiming for a second term.

In Council District 5, appointed incumbent Karissa Culbreath is facing challenger William Edward Dunn.

Finally, three-term incumbent Municipal Judge G. Robert Cook is running against challenger Jonathan Muniz.

Three general obligation bond questions are also on the ballot. If approved, they’ll raise $10.61 million for roads, $3.6 million for public safety vehicles and equipment, and $1 million for quality-of-life facilities and materials.

Six proposed charter amendments are also before voters.

Two-term incumbent faces two challengers