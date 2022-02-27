Multiple people shot, 1 dead in shootout at West Side park

One person was killed and others were injured when gunfire erupted Saturday night at a park in Southwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police responded to reports of multiple people shot near Westgate Community Park, west of Gibson and Blake.

“Multiple people were reportedly shot during an exchange of gunfire,” he said.

Gallegos said one person was found dead at the scene and others were possibly injured. He gave no other details.

“Homicide detectives are starting an investigation into the incident,” he said.