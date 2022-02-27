High School Basketball: Volcano Vista is perfect times two

For the Volcano Vista boys basketball team, there were dueling perfections Saturday — in unison both with their girls team and the Las Cruces High boys.

The Hawks closed out 25-0 seasons in both genders on Saturday as district tournament finals played out across New Mexico on the eve of the announcement of the state tournament brackets. Those are expected late in the afternoon on Sunday.

A huge crowd at Volcano Vista watched the boys swamp Atrisco Heritage 60-34 in the District 1-5A final. Volcano Vista had a 15-2 run to open the third quarter and ran away from the Jaguars (18-8), who suffered half of their eight losses this season to the Hawks.

It is the first undefeated regular season for Volcano Vista’s boys, and for head coach Greg Brown, who has won blue trophies both with the Hawks and Manzano.

“It’s been special,” Brown said. “Credit to our seniors. We have seven of them, and they are deserving. We’ll see how it ends.”

Ja’Kwon Hill, the 1-5A player of the year, had 15 points, including seven in that aforementioned run.

However, the victory may have come with a price, as Volcano’s second-leading scorer, senior guard Kaden Valdez, injured his left ankle in the first half and didn’t return. He was hobbling on one leg during timeouts in the second half, although he was observed walking to the locker room after the game with only a slight limp. The extent of the injury was not immediately known.

Atrisco Heritage had probably its worst shooting night of the season — a miserable 8 of 46, or 17.4%.

La Cueva, Las Cruces (27-0) and Hobbs also won Class 5A boys district tournaments Saturday.

The Bears (20-3), top-seeded in District 2-5A, downed No. 2 Sandia 64-50 with a strong second half.

Guard Ced Yates had 21 points for the Bears, and Gabe Trujillo had 15 of his 19 points after halftime for La Cueva.

“In the first half we were kind of stagnant,” Yates said. “But in the second half we came out as a team.”

Ely Lovato had 22 points to lead the Matadors (17-9).

Las Cruces beat Organ Mountain and Hobbs downed Carlsbad.

* Highland and Albuquerque Academy won boys district titles in Class 4A on Saturday night.

The top-ranked Hornets (22-3) received 29 points from their big man, 6-foot-9 senior Jose Murillo, as Highland defeated No. 2 seed St. Pius 66-57 in the District 5-4 final. Alexis Dominguez added 15 points for the Hive.

“A very solid performance,” Highland coach Justin Woody said. “Got contributions from everybody. And Jose was really, really good tonight.”

At the Academy, the Chargers (18-7), seeded No. 1 in 6-4A, beat visiting second-seeded Del Norte 77-69. Sophomore Dillon McCleskey was 5 of 6 from the arc in the first half, and scored 17 points in the opening two quarters for Academy, which made nine 3s in the first half alone.

Kellan Gehres had 25 points, Joe Jack 22 and McCleskey 19 for the Chargers in the victory.

* Sandia Prep (14-11) claimed the District 5-3A title, overcoming a 16-point halftime deficit to beat visiting Bosque School, the No. 2 seed, 74-67 behind Mac Manzanares’ 30 points. The 6-5 senior was 5-3A’s player of the year.

GIRLS: Volcano Vista cruised past visiting Rio Rancho 64-21 in the 1-5A final as Natalia Chavez scored a team-best 24 points for the Hawks.

Visiting Farmington (26-2), the No. 2 seed in 2-5A, and also Class 5A’s second-ranked team, upset top-seeded and fourth-ranked La Cueva (19-6) 70-64 in the final; the Bears saw one of their key players, sophomore Eva Love, go down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Bears coach Marisa Cogan said she wasn’t sure how serious the injury was.

In Bernalillo, the Spartans (25-1) held off No. 2 seed Hope Christian 57-48 in the 6-4A final. Senior guard Juliana Aragon scored 29 points, and sophomore Leah Valdez added 11 points in support.