 Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64 - Albuquerque Journal

Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

By Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Boy, 14, charged in killing of fellow West Mesa ...
ABQnews Seeker
Accused, 16-year-old victim were fighting over ... Accused, 16-year-old victim were fighting over stolen gun
2
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
World
Russia unleashed a wave of attacks ... Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion ...
3
Judge in high-profile guardianship case criticizes son, media
ABQnews Seeker
Hamilton pleads for removal of attorney; ... Hamilton pleads for removal of attorney; court denies request
4
GOP releases convention results after lengthy delay
ABQnews Seeker
Block, Dow will top Republican primary ... Block, Dow will top Republican primary ballot for governor
5
Police shoot, kill homicide suspect in Valencia County
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities force wanted man's truck to ... Authorities force wanted man's truck to roll off into shoulder after I-25 chase
6
Corrales coalition reroutes wastewater channel to build wetland habitat
ABQnews Seeker
Conservation area will cover 10 acres Conservation area will cover 10 acres
7
SF Boys and Girls Clubs to pay $1.4M settlement ...
ABQnews Seeker
Organization never built facility federal special ... Organization never built facility federal special project grants were for
8
Rio Rancho mayor's race heats up
ABQnews Seeker
Jordan's campaign signs defaced, disappear days ... Jordan's campaign signs defaced, disappear days before March 1 election
9
Court rejects free speech lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Facebook profiles ruled not to be ... Facebook profiles ruled not to be public forums
10
Multiple people shot, 1 dead in shootout at West ...
ABQnews Seeker
One person was killed and others ... One person was killed and others were injured when gunfire erupted Saturday night at a park in Southwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police ...