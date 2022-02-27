 Police: Texas child sex abuse suspect arrested in Vermont - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Texas child sex abuse suspect arrested in Vermont

By Associated Press

CONCORD, Vt. — A man wanted on charges of sexually abusing a child in Texas has been arrested in Vermont, state police said Friday.

Kevin Godfrey, 43, was taken into custody Friday afternoon at his home in Concord as a fugitive from justice in Texas, which had issued a warrant for his arrest on child sex abuse charges.

State police say Godfrey previously worked for Northeast Kingdom Human Services as a mental health case worker and was embedded with the Vermont State Police at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

The agency said his access to state facilities was revoked in December after state police learned of an active investigation by police in San Angelo, Texas. Godfrey had worked at the St. Johnsbury Barracks since December 2020.

State police say they partner with local mental health agencies to place case workers in barracks to assist troopers.

Godfrey was released on $5,000 bail pending his arraignment Monday. It couldn’t be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.


