 A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital - Albuquerque Journal

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital

By Associated Press

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday, carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling.

She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns.

A medical team pumped her chest, fighting desperately to revive her. Her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.

“Take her out! Take her out! We can make it!” a hospital worker shouted, pushing a gurney to the ambulance.

The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection. Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator. A nurse wept. A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into her, looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press videojournalist who had been allowed inside.

“Show this to Putin,” he said angrily. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”

The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.

Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly colored polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Boy, 14, charged in killing of fellow West Mesa ...
ABQnews Seeker
Accused, 16-year-old victim were fighting over ... Accused, 16-year-old victim were fighting over stolen gun
2
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
World
Russia unleashed a wave of attacks ... Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion ...
3
Judge in high-profile guardianship case criticizes son, media
ABQnews Seeker
Hamilton pleads for removal of attorney; ... Hamilton pleads for removal of attorney; court denies request
4
GOP releases convention results after lengthy delay
ABQnews Seeker
Block, Dow will top Republican primary ... Block, Dow will top Republican primary ballot for governor
5
Police shoot, kill homicide suspect in Valencia County
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities force wanted man's truck to ... Authorities force wanted man's truck to roll off into shoulder after I-25 chase
6
Corrales coalition reroutes wastewater channel to build wetland habitat
ABQnews Seeker
Conservation area will cover 10 acres Conservation area will cover 10 acres
7
SF Boys and Girls Clubs to pay $1.4M settlement ...
ABQnews Seeker
Organization never built facility federal special ... Organization never built facility federal special project grants were for
8
Rio Rancho mayor's race heats up
ABQnews Seeker
Jordan's campaign signs defaced, disappear days ... Jordan's campaign signs defaced, disappear days before March 1 election
9
Court rejects free speech lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Facebook profiles ruled not to be ... Facebook profiles ruled not to be public forums
10
Multiple people shot, 1 dead in shootout at West ...
ABQnews Seeker
One person was killed and others ... One person was killed and others were injured when gunfire erupted Saturday night at a park in Southwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police ...