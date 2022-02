A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Northeast Albuquerque on Sunday evening.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter deputies responded to a crash at Roy Road and Thur Shan Drive at about.

A motorcycle and SUV had crashed. The motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said at around 7 p.m. that Roy Road was shut down near Interstate 25 in both directions.