Men’s Basketball: Lobos’ finish could provide boost for future

The UNM Lobos on Saturday locked themselves into the 8-9 game of next week’s Mountain West tournament.

The higher seeded team in the tournament wears the home white jerseys while the lower seeded team dons the darker-colored road jerseys.

But for Richard Pitino, there’s clearly much more left to determine over this final week of the regular season than laundry.

Finding the secret antidote to every college coach’s poison this season — the wildly up-and-down play from game to game of teams all across college basketball — is still the goal for the Lobos as they face Fresno State on Monday night in California before concluding the regular season at home Saturday with UNLV.

The Lobos (12-17, 4-11 Mountain West) in the past 13 days have swung from one emotional extreme to the other since knocking off a ranked team at home to putting forth two of their most lackluster efforts in embarrassing road losses last week.

And without games beyond the conference tournament expected, focus would be a challenge for any team, but especially in a transfer portal world where some players realize they have less than two weeks left in their UNM careers before they will choose to move on and start looking for their next opportunity.

“This time of year can be great; and it can be really hard,” Pitino said. “When you’re not in the hunt for that NCAA Tournament berth, it can be challenging with young guys. But you got to keep it in perspective. It’s a great opportunity to play the game that you love with your friends. As we all know, college is the best time of your life. So enjoy it.”

Pitino said he knows some of his players, two in particular in Jaelen House and Jay Allen-Tovar, don’t hide their frustrations well on the court.

That is something he wants the entire roster to work on — not only for the remaining games this season but for the future.

But getting through to each player remains the top task for a coaching staff that has been with most of the current roster just about nine months now since last June.

“It could take years,” Pitino joked Saturday when asked if he’s still learning how to talk to each of his players. “It’s the reality of it. That’s why you don’t go from six wins to 25 wins. You don’t flip this thing as fast as any of us want it to be (flipped). You have to stay the course. …

“The bottom line is we have to build a foundation first that guys understand how to compete at the highest level, understand that the games are not going to go the way they want them to go, and that’s okay. And just keep a next-play mentality. So yeah, we coach a lot of things in year one that I was not coaching in year eight at Minnesota. It’s the reality of building a program.”

PLANTING A SEED: The Lobos’ win on Saturday means they already know what time they’ll be playing on the first day of the Mountain West tournament on March 9 (11 a.m. PT in Las Vegas, Nevada, or noon MT for those following along from New Mexico).

UNM is locked into either a No. 8 or No. 9 seed.

For Fresno State, the Bulldogs’ final three games over the final six days of the season will determine whether they finish as high as the No. 5 seed, which would come with a first-day bye into next Thursday’s quarterfinals (byes go to the top five seeds), or as low as the 8 seed, which would mean a rematch with the Lobos in the 8-9 game on March 9.

HOUSE AT THE LINE: Jaelen House has hit his past 34 free throw attempts since missing the second of nine attempts in a Feb. 5 win at Air Force.

“It’s underrated, and I’m gonna jinx him, but he’s been on a roll free throw-shooting-wise, that’s been impressive to see,” Pitino said on Saturday after House was 7-of-7 at the line, all in the second half.

House has hit 62-of-68 free throws in Mountain West play for a 91.2% clip, putting him second behind Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens’ 91.5% clip (54-of-59) for league play. Stevens and CSU have one game left this week while House and the Lobos play twice.