 Men's Basketball: Lobos’ finish could provide boost for future - Albuquerque Journal

Men’s Basketball: Lobos’ finish could provide boost for future

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

The UNM Lobos on Saturday locked themselves into the 8-9 game of next week’s Mountain West tournament.

The higher seeded team in the tournament wears the home white jerseys while the lower seeded team dons the darker-colored road jerseys.

But for Richard Pitino, there’s clearly much more left to determine over this final week of the regular season than laundry.

Finding the secret antidote to every college coach’s poison this season — the wildly up-and-down play from game to game of teams all across college basketball — is still the goal for the Lobos as they face Fresno State on Monday night in California before concluding the regular season at home Saturday with UNLV.

The Lobos (12-17, 4-11 Mountain West) in the past 13 days have swung from one emotional extreme to the other since knocking off a ranked team at home to putting forth two of their most lackluster efforts in embarrassing road losses last week.

And without games beyond the conference tournament expected, focus would be a challenge for any team, but especially in a transfer portal world where some players realize they have less than two weeks left in their UNM careers before they will choose to move on and start looking for their next opportunity.

“This time of year can be great; and it can be really hard,” Pitino said. “When you’re not in the hunt for that NCAA Tournament berth, it can be challenging with young guys. But you got to keep it in perspective. It’s a great opportunity to play the game that you love with your friends. As we all know, college is the best time of your life. So enjoy it.”

Pitino said he knows some of his players, two in particular in Jaelen House and Jay Allen-Tovar, don’t hide their frustrations well on the court.

That is something he wants the entire roster to work on — not only for the remaining games this season but for the future.

But getting through to each player remains the top task for a coaching staff that has been with most of the current roster just about nine months now since last June.

“It could take years,” Pitino joked Saturday when asked if he’s still learning how to talk to each of his players. “It’s the reality of it. That’s why you don’t go from six wins to 25 wins. You don’t flip this thing as fast as any of us want it to be (flipped). You have to stay the course. …

“The bottom line is we have to build a foundation first that guys understand how to compete at the highest level, understand that the games are not going to go the way they want them to go, and that’s okay. And just keep a next-play mentality. So yeah, we coach a lot of things in year one that I was not coaching in year eight at Minnesota. It’s the reality of building a program.”

PLANTING A SEED: The Lobos’ win on Saturday means they already know what time they’ll be playing on the first day of the Mountain West tournament on March 9 (11 a.m. PT in Las Vegas, Nevada, or noon MT for those following along from New Mexico).

UNM is locked into either a No. 8 or No. 9 seed.

For Fresno State, the Bulldogs’ final three games over the final six days of the season will determine whether they finish as high as the No. 5 seed, which would come with a first-day bye into next Thursday’s quarterfinals (byes go to the top five seeds), or as low as the 8 seed, which would mean a rematch with the Lobos in the 8-9 game on March 9.

HOUSE AT THE LINE: Jaelen House has hit his past 34 free throw attempts since missing the second of nine attempts in a Feb. 5 win at Air Force.

“It’s underrated, and I’m gonna jinx him, but he’s been on a roll free throw-shooting-wise, that’s been impressive to see,” Pitino said on Saturday after House was 7-of-7 at the line, all in the second half.

House has hit 62-of-68 free throws in Mountain West play for a 91.2% clip, putting him second behind Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens’ 91.5% clip (54-of-59) for league play. Stevens and CSU have one game left this week while House and the Lobos play twice.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Men's Basketball: Lobos’ finish could provide boost for future
College
The UNM Lobos on Saturday locked ... The UNM Lobos on Saturday locked themselves into the 8-9 game of next week's Mountain West tournament. The higher seeded team in the tournament ...
2
Emptying the Notebook: Mashburn continues quiet domination
ABQnews Seeker
Here are extra notes, quotes, stats, ... Here are extra notes, quotes, stats, videos and whatever else I could empty out of the notebook after UNM's win over Air Force.
3
Lobos hold off Air Force
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House ... Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House combined for 40 points in a 69-65 win over Air Force on Saturday in the Pit.
4
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball rallies to salvage twin ...
College
UNM was on the verge of ... UNM was on the verge of getting swept in a doubleheader by a Holy Cross team that had been winless i ...
5
UNM's Larkins have pushed each other to be winners
College
A healthy sibling rivalry has turned ... A healthy sibling rivalry has turned out to be a good brother-sister act for the University of New M ...
6
Aggies suffer bad loss on day they could have ...
College
An unfunny thing happened to New ... An unfunny thing happened to New Mexico State Saturday on the way to a share of the Western Athletic Conference men's basketball title. The ...
7
Lobo women close regular season with win at San ...
College
Two words pretty much summed up ... Two words pretty much summed up the UNM women's basketball team's evening in San Jose, California. Mission accomplished. Jaedyn De La Cerda scored 24 ...
8
Pitino on Lobos work ethic: ‘We gotta find a ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos were riding high ... The UNM Lobos were riding high not long ago, but carry a three-game losing streak into Saturday's rematch with Air Force in the Pit.
9
Lobos give UNM baseball coach Brown 1st win
Baseball
Santa Ana Star Field was a ... Santa Ana Star Field was a welcome sight for the University of New Mexico baseball team on Friday. After taking its share of lumps ...