Yodice: Time to light it up; state basketball seeds, matchups released

We have our 160.

The state basketball participating teams were announced on Sunday afternoon, as the fuse was officially lit on two exhilarating weeks on the prep sports calendar.

Las Cruces’ boys and Volcano Vista’s girls were awarded No. 1 seeds in Class 5A.

The Bulldawgs (28-0) are looking to reach the state championship game for the third consecutive year, while District 1-5A — led by No. 2 seed Volcano Vista — is after its sixth(!) big-school title in the last seven seasons.

The 25-0 Hawks open at home against Organ Mountain; 1-5A has three of the top seven seeds, including No. 5 Atrisco Heritage and No. 7 Rio Rancho.

Former Lobo Greg Brown is one of three former UNM men’s players who have coached teams into this postseason. Brown’s Albuquerque High Bulldogs are at Las Cruces in the first round.

La Cueva has a potentially interesting path to the end of the tournament.

The third-seeded Bears open with No. 14 West Mesa, and the Mustangs, who are in their district, are one of only three teams to beat the 22-3 Bears this season.

Volcano Vista is one of the other two, and the Hawks are seeded to face La Cueva in the semifinals. By all rights, Volcano Vista should have lost to La Cueva when the two met on Dec. 7. Ja’Kwon Hill’s amazing buzzer-beating 3 delivered a 60-59 victory for the Hawks that night.

Defending 5A state champ Cleveland drew No. 6 Los Lunas in the first round.

Rio Rancho edged Carlsbad 44-43 in the first round of the Artesia tournament in early December, and now the Cavemen, seeded 10th, will visit the Rams in the first round.

n Class 4A is headed by No. 1 Highland, although for me, the first-round game that jumps off the page is the one between No. 4 St. Pius and No. 13 Valley, two schools separated by just several miles who don’t often meet.

Albuquerque Academy was rewarded for its excellent season with a 5 seed. Belen, a team with the talent and size to make noise in the 4A bracket, was seeded seventh.

Taos is the No. 2 seed. The Tigers have a huge frontcourt, and they’ve got the size to combat Highland’s imposing 6-foot-9 post, Jose Murillo, should that matchup come to pass on March 12.

Defending state champion Del Norte hit a rough patch late in the regular season, and the Knights open the playoffs as a No. 11 seed, traveling to Silver.

The 4A bracket has two tantalizing regional matchups in Artesia-Lovington and Los Alamos-Española Valley.

J.J. Griego, another former Lobo, has his alma mater, Socorro, seeded No. 1 in Class 3A. Robertson and Sandia Prep are next on the seed lines.

The hot Sundevils face a district rival, Cottonwood Classical Prep, in the first round. Bosque School, also in that district, was seeded seventh and will play host to defending 3A state champ Hot Springs.

In 2A, Menaul was seeded fifth. In 1A, Legacy Academy — Silverbacks coach Chris Perez is the third former Lobo — got a home game as an 8 seed against Dora. The co-op of Evangel Christian and Oak Grove Classical also qualified.

GIRLS: Four of the top nine seeds in 5A came from Las Cruces, led by No. 5 Las Cruces. But it’s Volcano Vista that shows the way after a 25-0 regular season.

Hobbs and La Cueva are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. The Eagles and Bears both merit high praise, since each had to play either the entire regular season, or the majority of it, without their best player. (That would be Wisdom Anthony for Hobbs, Jerzie Jones for La Cueva.)

Albuquerque High was a district champ, but the Bulldogs only managed an 11 seed, and a road game at No. 6 Organ Mountain. There are two all-District 2-5A first-rounders in Sandia-La Cueva and Eldorado-Farmington.

The Scorpions, seeded fourth, paid a heavy penalty for losing a late regular-season game to Piedra Vista. That loss dropped them behind both Hobbs and La Cueva — even though Farmington had a better record than both the Eagles and Bears, and went a combined 3-1 against Hobbs and La Cueva.

Farmington is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, putting it on track to face Volcano Vista in the semifinals, which would be a unique 1 vs. 2 game in a round that isn’t the state final.

District rivals Kirtland Central and Gallup are seeded 1-2 in Class 4A, with one-loss Bernalillo at No. 3.

There are two all-metro first-round games, with No. 9 Hope Christian at No. 8 Valencia, and 12th-seeded St. Pius at No. 5 Highland. The Hornets were given a demanding path that could include a road game in the quarterfinals at Portales, then a matchup with No. 1 Kirtland Central in the semis.

Sandia Prep, at No. 14, was the only metro school in the 3A field, which is headed by No. 1 Robertson.

Longtime Cibola assistant Sharon Max took over at Menaul this season, and the Panthers, for the first time since 2012, have qualified for state. They are at home as a No. 8 seed, against Tatum.

The Evangel Christian/Oak Grove co-op is seeded No. 14 in Class 1A.

The girls’ first round is Friday, the boys on Saturday, with all games on campus sites.

The quarterfinals are March 8 (girls) and March 9 (boys), and those games, too, will be played at high school gyms.

The semifinals and finals are in the metro area from March 10-12. The Pit hosts all 10 championship games: three on March 11, including the 5A girls, and the other seven on March 12.

Exactly 6.25% of the 160 teams will leave the Pit with a blue trophy. But 160 teams have now received their party invitations, and New Mexico certainly loves to party in March.