Spring Sports Roundup: UNM baseball tops Crusaders

Shane Podsednik and Lenny Junior Ashby smacked home runs and the University of New Mexico baseball took a 7-2 victory over Holy Cross at Santa Ana Field on Sunday.

Miguel Reyes Jr. (1-1) and three relievers combined to hold the Crusaders (1-7) scoreless over the final five innings as the Lobos (3-5) went 3-1 in the series. Podsednik went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Kamron Willman added two hits and two runs scored for UNM, which opens Mountain West play Friday at San Jose State.

NMSU: In Las Cruces, Ian Mejia pitched eight solid innings, Kevin Jimenez homered and New Mexico State completed a sweep of Oakland with a 14-2 win on Sunday.

SOFTBALL: UNM picked up its fifth straight win Sunday, stopping visiting Tarleton 8-0 in five innings to cap the Lobo Classic.

Pitcher Emma Guindon allowed just one hit and struck out seven for the Lobos (10-3). Peyton Robinson, Sydney Broderick and Andrea Howard had two hits apiece for UNM and combined for six RBIs.

The Lobos will travel to Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday where they open play in the South Coast Invitational.

GOLF: The UNM men’s golf team opened with an 8-under round and is tied for fifth at the three-day Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nevada. Top-ranked Oklahoma (-20) leads the elite, 15-team field. Individually, Carson Herron and Brandon Shong led the Lobos with rounds of 4-under 68 to tie for 11th place. Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht is the individual leader after a round of 65.

TENNIS: The UNM women’s team rolled to a 6-1 victory over McNeese in Lake Charles, La., on Sunday. The Lobos improved to 8-1 with their sixth straight win, the second-best start for the program. … UNM’s men did not fare as well, dropping a 4-1 decision to Utah State in Tempe, Ariz. The Lobos are 5-5.