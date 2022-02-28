North Valley crematorium plan burns residents, businesses

We are all going to die.

That’s one of life’s few certainties.

What’s not certain is where we go after we shuffle off this mortal coil. Heaven? Hell? Haunting? Into the soil, into an urn or into the wind?

North Valley residents and business owners recently discovered, some serendipitously, that our earthly remains could wind up in their neighborhood should Bernalillo County approve a proposed crematorium there.

Over their dead bodies, they say.

“It’s horrible,” said Paul Searcy, whose Searcy Woodworking shop is located across the street from the proposed site at 116 Mountain Park Place off Second and Alameda NW. “We have businesses that will suffer if they put that thing here, and the people who will suffer most are families and children.”

The site is in what is classified as a “light industrial zone,” but it’s surrounded by residential neighborhoods, including the 50-unit North Court Mobile Home Park, which abuts the southern side of the property.

Another 50-unit mobile home park is directly west of Mountain Park Place, and the 179-mobile home Village Park sits to the north. Balloon Fiesta Park is less than half a mile to the east.

The Bernalillo County Planning Commission is expected to decide whether to grant a special use permit to the operator of the proposed crematorium during its Zoom meeting Wednesday.

“This is a desperately needed service especially at this time for low-income families as well as the whole community,” Michael Monach, the would-be operator, wrote in a letter recently submitted to some nearby business owners and neighbors. “The funeral business is in a state of emergency leaving all families with very little choice for your loved one’s transition.”

Monach, who did not return my call, states in the letter that he has been in the funeral business for 12 years and that the equipment he plans to purchase is far safer and better than older crematories, that smoke and emissions are nominal and monitored and that his employees will be certified.

“I am trying to change what you see now into a state-of-the-art facility,” he wrote.

But neighbors remain unconvinced. They say they are concerned that a crematorium will emit toxins and human ash into their neighborhoods. They worry about possible carcinogenic pollution and not enough oversight and regulation of the equipment and emissions. They are concerned about the gruesome sight of billowing black smoke from burning bodies belching into the air.

And then there’s the smell.

Some neighbors say they fear the crematorium will produce an odor even worse than that produced by the animal crematorium already located a few doors down from the proposed site.

“It’s like burning flesh, only more intense,” said Matt Guthrie, whose SuperiAire Technologies is across the street from the animal crematorium. “It’s not a very pleasant smell.”

Guthrie said the odor is worse in the summer when he runs the swamp coolers in the warehouse, drawing in the smell to the point that he has to send his employees home.

“It’s horrendous,” he said.

Sending workers home doesn’t help those who live next door in North Court.

“That’s about 28½ to 31 feet from the back wall to the mobile homes,” Guthrie said. “Those are families with kids there.”

Mobile home residents were not officially notified about the proposed crematorium because they are not property owners, said Pat Hauser, a member of the nearby Maria Diers Neighborhood Association who also did not receive formal notice.

“This affects at least a thousand families and it could affect thousands of people attending the Balloon Fiesta,” he said. “It feels like they were trying to sneak this through.”

But Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services Department Director Lucas Tafoya said notice was carried out as required. That includes sending letters to property owners within 200 feet, a large orange sign placed at the property, neighborhood association notification and a legal ad in the Journal.

In his undated letter, Monach said he did not do enough to alert the public: “Looking back I should have taken it upon myself to try and talk to or reach out to all my neighbors.”

Monach said in the letter that he submitted his application for a special use permit in November. The application was supposed to be heard by the county planning commission on Jan. 5, weeks before most residents learned about the proposed crematorium.

But as the hearing unfolded that day on Zoom, a ransomware attack infected the Bernalillo County computer systems, shutting down the meeting before Monach’s request could be heard.

Neighbors then spread the word, researching crematorium concerns, organizing a petition drive, reaching out to folks like me and holding a community meeting.

“The more I speak to people, the more they share how unfair they are being treated,” neighbor Mary Duneman said.

Also voicing concern is the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

“It appears that if the proposed crematory is authorized to operate on Mountain Park Place it will adversely affect the operation of the Balloon Fiesta,” executive director Paul Smith wrote in a letter to Planning Commission Chairman Joe Chavez.

Although crematory operations are not subject to Environmental Protection Agency standards – another concern voiced by the community – Tafoya said the City of Albuquerque Air Quality Control Board will regulate the cremation emission standards.

The Cremation Association of North America says more people are choosing cremation than ever before because of rising costs of traditional casket funerals and cemetery plots, rising numbers of deaths from COVID-19 and an aging society. According to its most recent report, 64.5% of people who died in New Mexico in 2020 were cremated. The association estimates that the number will rise to 73.2% by 2030.

Death is a part of life, certainly, but until more questions about this crematorium are answered, residents near Mountain Park Place say they don’t want this aspect of death so close to their lives.

