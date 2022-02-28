 Heinrich introduces bill to open federal worksites - Albuquerque Journal

Heinrich introduces bill to open federal worksites

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. (Official photo from the Office of U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich joined a bipartisan group of senators on legislation that would require federal agencies to quickly develop plans for their employees to return to their workstations.

The Return Employees To Understaffed Worksites to Reopen Now Act, or RETURN Act, would direct federal agencies to quickly develop plans to resume in-person work. Many federal employees have been working remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Heinrich said in a news release the result has been case backlogs and delays at some agencies.

“Federal agencies provide critical services that can serve as a lifeline for many New Mexicans, especially our seniors and veterans,” Heinrich said in a statement. “Almost every industry has had to make changes because of the pandemic to ensure their services remain intact — a federal agency is no exception.”

Heinrich joined Republican Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona in introducing the legislation.

“Providing services online and creating flexibility for remote work are important to modernizing our government, but cannot take the place of providing essential services in person,” Heinrich said. “That’s especially true for so many New Mexicans who lack access to broadband. I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan RETURN Act that requires concrete plans for return to in-person operation at federal agencies, and guarantees New Mexicans can get the support they need.”

Heinrich said in a news release that extended absences of federal employees have led to a sharp rise in backlogged cases within the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service has warned people should expect delays in processing 2021 tax returns and Social Security Administration offices are still closed to the public.

The six-page bill:

• Directs federal agencies to submit to Congress and publish on their website a plan for the agency to resume in-person operations within 30 days of the bill being enacted.

• Allows employees who can complete their tasks remotely to continue to do so.

• Creates guidelines for remote workers who handle sensitive or private information.

• Requires agencies to create performance metrics to remote workers.

• Calls for agencies to create plans to work remote when there is an increase in COVID transmission.

• Requires agencies to report on the use of their physical work space and recommends ending leases for underused spaces.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Heinrich introduces bill to open federal worksites
ABQnews Seeker
Senator seeks to end delays, backlogs ... Senator seeks to end delays, backlogs for critical services
2
An upstream battle
ABQnews Seeker
Non-navigable water debate heads to NM ... Non-navigable water debate heads to NM high court
3
North Valley crematorium plan burns residents, businesses
ABQnews Seeker
Neighbors cite toxins, smell as points ... Neighbors cite toxins, smell as points of concern
4
Lawsuit: Rape kit backlog led to delayed prosecution from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Woman alleges APD took 8 years ... Woman alleges APD took 8 years to test DNA evidence
5
Motorcyclist killed in NE ABQ crash
ABQnews Seeker
A motorcyclist was killed in a ... A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Northeast Albuquerque on Sunday evening. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter deputies responded to ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Mashburn continues quiet domination
ABQnews Seeker
Here are extra notes, quotes, stats, ... Here are extra notes, quotes, stats, videos and whatever else I could empty out of the notebook after UNM's win over Air Force.
7
Court rejects free speech lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Facebook profiles ruled not to be ... Facebook profiles ruled not to be public forums
8
Judge in high-profile guardianship case criticizes son, media
ABQnews Seeker
Hamilton pleads for removal of attorney; ... Hamilton pleads for removal of attorney; court denies request
9
Corrales coalition reroutes wastewater channel to build wetland habitat
ABQnews Seeker
Conservation area will cover 10 acres Conservation area will cover 10 acres