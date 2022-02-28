 Grand Canyon to raise fee for overnight backcountry camping - Albuquerque Journal

Grand Canyon to raise fee for overnight backcountry camping

By Associated Press

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The cost of backcountry camping overnight in Grand Canyon National Park will go up this summer.

Park officials announced Monday that the nightly fee for backcountry camping areas will increase from $8 to $12 per person starting July 1. The fee also applies for each stock animal camping below the rim in those designated areas.

The raise is to alleviate a funding deficit.

The $10 backcountry permit price will stay the same.

Park officials last changed the backcountry fees in 2015. Overnight permits have been required since 1997.

They say this will not impact camping fees at Mather, Desert View or the North Rim campgrounds.


