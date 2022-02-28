United to play U.S. Open Cup match at UNM on April 5

New Mexico United will move across the street to the University of New Mexico Soccer Complex for its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup home debut on April 5.

United will host the winner of a first-round match between the Park City Red Wolves and the Las Vegas Legends on April 5 at 7:30 p.m. U.S. Soccer announced second-round dates and times for the 2022 tournament, which wiill include a record 103 teams from various levels of professional soccer.

NMU is one of 23 USL Championship squads in this year’s field. USLC teams will enter in the second round, with 25 MLS clubs set to enter in rounds three and four. U.S. Open Cup matches are worked into teams’ existing schedules and played at least two weeks apart, so the tournament continues through the summer and concludes with the finals in September.

David Carl, United’s director of communications, said New Mexico’s first match was scheduled at UNM because it will be played three days prior to the Albuquerque Isotopes’ home opener against Tacoma. Should United win, a third-round match could also be played in Albuquerque, but all tournament sites and dates are determined by U.S. Soccer.

NMU did not participate in last year’s U.S. Open Cup but made an impressive run in 2019. United advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over USLC rivals Phoenix and Colorado Springs followed by upsets of MLS opponents Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas. United fell to MLS club and eventual finalist Minnesota United in the quarterfinals.

Tickets for United’s match against either USL League 2 Park City or National Premier Soccer League Las Vegas will be available soon on the club’s website, newmexicoutd.com.