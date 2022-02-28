Governor signs bill expanding in-state preference for NM contractors

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed into law a bill expanding the in-state preference that New Mexico-based businesses get when applying for government contracts.

The new law, approved by lawmakers during this year’s 30-day session without a single “no” vote, will also extend a bidding preference for veteran-owned businesses that would have expired in June.

“Keeping more state dollars right here in New Mexico supports local businesses and grows our economy,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Smart policies like these are what makes our state a great place to be in business. This administration believes in supporting a thriving and healthy economy, and that starts right here at home.”

Specifically, the legislation signed Monday, Senate Bill 39, amends an existing law to increase the in-state preference that businesses owned by New Mexico residents get when competitively bidding on government projects or services by three percentage points — from 5% to 8%.

It will also, starting in July, allow Native American-owned businesses to qualify for the in-state procurement advantage.

“This momentous occasion acknowledges tribally-owned businesses as one and the same as other in-state businesses and will expand opportunities for veteran-owned businesses in the state of New Mexico,” said Santa Clara Pueblo Governor J. Michael Chavarria, who was one of several tribal officials who attended a private Monday bill signing ceremony.

Backers say the law has been a job-creator and helped keep more money in New Mexico, though businesses need to be certified by a state agency as resident-owned companies in order to qualify for the in-state bidding preference.

Meanwhile, the governor also signed into law 11 other bills passed by lawmakers during the 30-day session that ended Feb. 17.

The bills signed included legislation, House Bill 52, legalizing drug-testing strips amid a recent increase in fentanyl overdose deaths in New Mexico.

Also signed was Senate Bill 159, which will increase the legislative pension benefits for ex-lawmakers who qualify for the voluntary program from about $11,000 per year to about $14,000 per year.

Lujan Grisham has until March 9 to act on 49 other bills approved during this year’s session.