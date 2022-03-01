New CDC guidance wouldn’t recommend a mask in Albuquerque

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends a mask for someone shopping indoors in Bernalillo County, but the agency does advise a customer in Santa Fe County wear one.

Those are the most up-to-date recommendations from the federal agency after it relaxed its guidance last week on when it recommends a person wear a face covering when venturing into public spaces.

The CDC’s recommendation doesn’t affect the state’s previous statewide mask mandate, which was lifted Feb. 17.

The change was made as both state and national health officials have said they are shifting focus to monitor data on serious cases of COVID-19 and how likely local hospitals are to becoming overwhelmed, as opposed to just how many people are testing positive for COVID in a community and the share of tests that are coming back positive.

Under the new guidance, about 70% of the country lives in place considered to be low or medium risk, and most people are advised they can go without a mask in most settings.

But many New Mexico counties are still at high risk.

According to the CDC’s website, there are currently 10 New Mexico counties considered to be in high risk: Chavez, Cibola, Eddy, Los Alamos, McKinley, Sandoval, San Juan, Santa Fe, Torrance and Valencia counties. That means the CDC would recommend that people wear masks in those counties in indoor public settings.

Bernalillo, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Doña Ana, Grant, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Lincoln, Luna, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel, Socorro, Taos and Union counties are at the medium level. The CDC recommends that immunocompromised people or those at high risk for severe disease in those counties talk to their health care provider about wearing a mask in certain circumstances.

Seven counties — Catron, Harding, Otero, Quay, Roosevelt and Sierra — are currently at a low level, according to the CDC. No masks are recommended in those communities.

One Monday, New Mexico reported 680 new cases and 17 more virus-related deaths. Those includes deaths and cases reported over the weekend.

That lowered the state’s seven-day average to 367 new cases per day, about half of what the state had been averaging a week earlier. On Feb. 21, the seven-day average was 749 new cases per day, according to a Journal analysis.

The deaths reported Monday brought the statewide toll to 6,919 since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, there were 228 people with COVID hospitalized throughout the state. That was down from 304 COVID patients on Friday.

The state hadn’t had fewer than 300 COVID hospitalizations since August.

One of the reasons the CDC changed its guidance on masks was to place more of an emphasis on how many people are being hospitalized from COVID in a particular community.

The new guidance assigns each county a “COVID-19 community level” of low, medium or high based on new hospital admissions for COVID-19, the percentage of hospital beds filled with COVID patients and the number of new cases in the community.

The CDC said several factors prompted the change. The country has achieved a high level of immunity from vaccinations and infections, and because the risk of significant disease from COVID-19 has been greatly reduced, according to a document explaining the CDC’s rationale for the change. The availability of vaccines and more effective treatments are some of the factors that have lowered COVID’s risk, according to the CDC’s website.

Acting New Mexico Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase cited similar factors last month when explaining the state’s decision to lift a statewide mask mandate for public indoor settings.

“The responsibility of deciding how to keep ourselves safe, our families safe and our community safe has moved from state government to the individual,” Scrase said.

The CDC makes other recommendations beyond the masks, such as staying up-to-date on vaccines and boosters and having plans for testing for COVID if needed.