Editorial: Finally, NM’s violent shoplifting rings are in legal system sights

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Six months after it was created, the Organized Retail Crime Task Force spearheaded by the state Attorney’s General Office made its presence felt with a series of arrests and warrants issued in February that should, at long last, put a damper on this surging segment of criminal enterprise.

In May, police said shoplifters have become more brazen in recent years and more likely to be armed and violent. Weeks later, in early July, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas noted shoplifting rings had become a “very profitable industry” for criminals, “funneling and fueling” other crimes like human trafficking and gang activity.

That’s when Balderas announced the creation of the task force, with new relationships and a singular focus of deterring organized retail crime. One of the AG’s responsibilities is consumer protection. Usually that’s uncovering fraudulent business practices, but the prevalence of violence associated with some shoplifting incidents has broadened the definition to providing a safe space for retail activity.

“New Mexico families deserve to shop safely, and we will continue to target dangerous criminals through coordinated law enforcement operations to increase the safety level in our communities,” Balderas said Feb. 8 in announcing one of the task force’s first major victories: An operation targeting theft from Albuquerque hardware stores netted more than a dozen arrests over the first weekend of February.

Undercover and uniformed officers were positioned near Home Depot stores as employees and security relayed information of thefts in progress to police. There were 17 arrests made, including eight felony arrests and six misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor arrests. Court records show three stolen vehicles were recovered.

The operation included the N.M. AG’s Office; Albuquerque Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit, Impact Unit and Problem Response Team; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and asset protection personnel from the retail community.

Among those arrested were Felicia Romero and Luis Lara-Valdez, taken into custody after allegedly attempting to steal around $1,200 in copper conduit. On Feb. 5 around 6:45 p.m., employees of the Home Depot near Coors and Alameda NW alerted police to Lara-Valdez filling a cart with copper pipes, according to court records. Romero drove a truck to the back of the store as Lara-Valdez made his way to the back exit. The AG’s Office said Lara-Valdez was wearing a Kevlar vest and a firearm was located inside the vehicle.

Around the time of the operation, the AG’s Office issued arrest warrants for suspects connected to other notorious shoplifting crimes.

•  Isaiah Martinez, 29, is charged with four counts of shoplifting between $500 and $2,500, seven counts of shoplifting between $2,500 and $20,000, and one count of battery. Between October and November 2021, loss prevention officers from Luxottica, parent of Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters, identified Martinez as having stolen more than $50,000 in sunglasses in 11 robberies over three months around Albuquerque, sometimes leading a duo or team of thieves.

•  After a week-long crime spree targeted three Walmarts and a Target in the Albuquerque area beginning in late January, the AG’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Brianna Garcia, described as a serial shoplifter with a tendency to pull a gun and sometimes fire shots — even when not under duress — during store visits. Garcia, 23, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count each of battery upon a peace officer, negligent use of a deadly weapon and four counts of shoplifting.

The task force has sent a clear message: Criminals can no longer assume that their actions are flying under the radar or that the system isn’t equipped to detect them.

Last summer Balderas urged the N.M. Legislature to take a run at an organized retail criminal act that would make it easier for prosecutors and police to crack down. Lawmakers did pass an omnibus crime bill creating a crime of operating a chop shop and increasing penalties for metal theft, but they didn’t pass laws reforming felony thresholds for theft — making the work of the task force all the more important.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


