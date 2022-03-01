Office of Family Representation and Advocacy a new boondoggle

Both chambers of our state Legislature passed a bill creating a new, expensive state bureaucracy addressing legal representation in child welfare: The Office of Family Representation and Advocacy (OFRA). The agency was created to prop up our troubled child welfare system.

Passed with no media coverage, and without opportunity for meaningful debate or discussion, OFRA is a stark example of how the select few – i.e., those with access to power – are able to dictate processes and determine outcomes. Opposing views were absent, shunned or met with ad hominem attacks of being “anti-family” or “anti-parent.”

It is axiomatic that honest debate strengthens discussions and tests proposed solutions. When it comes to our children and families, we should not be afraid to question and challenge ourselves and each other: Are we doing our best to protect children and to serve families? When divergent views are not welcomed nor considered, then the answer is, “No.” Whether you are on the left, the right, in the middle, or nowhere on the traditional political spectrum, ignoring different viewpoints is not the way to serve and not the way to lead.

OFRA has serious unresolved issues, legal and otherwise. Here are a handful:

• Politicizing the representation of abused/neglected children is a bad idea. Children should continue to have independent voices in abuse/neglect cases, as is required under current state law. Children should not be represented by a state agency that will be influenced by CYFD policy as determined by whomever is currently in power.

• Housing attorneys for children and attorneys for parents – who have abused those same children – under one roof is an inherent conflict. Although we don’t need rules to tell us this is a bad idea, we have them.

• Current concerns about quality of representation for children and parents should be addressed by the Administrative Office of the Courts and by the local judiciary before whom those attorneys appear. OFRA will draw from the same pool of applicants handling these cases now; creating OFRA will not magically create new, different and better attorneys.

• Another bureaucracy will face the same well-publicized staffing issues as the Law Office of the Public Defender and CYFD. The model does not work.

Having been a CYFD attorney for 19 years (many of those as a manager), I know that turnover at state agencies is real and has a negative impact on children and families. A subpar state employee is extremely hard to dismiss from employment once they hit the one-year mark. Creating a new agency will not solve the multitude of issues in child welfare and will likely compound them by adding an additional web of bureaucracy.

If the closed process used to pass OFRA through the Legislature is indicative of what we can expect from the new agency, then I worry for the safety of children in our state.

We need more transparency, not less; we need true accountability, not another unwieldy bureaucracy; we need courage, not fear of listening to those who hold opposing views.

Without the antiseptic of sunshine, infection is sure to follow quickly.

I urge the governor to take a closer and more critical look at this legislation and veto it.