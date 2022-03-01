 Albuquerque could hit 70 degrees this week - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque could hit 70 degrees this week

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

UNM freshman Natasha Somoza takes advantage of Monday’s spring-like temperatures to practice yoga at Johnson Field. Albuquerque is expected to reach 70 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Spring weather may have arrived a few weeks early in New Mexico, with temperatures expected to reach 70 degrees in Albuquerque this week and fire weather conditions likely for the state’s northeast plains.

Randall Hergert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said statewide temperatures could reach 8 to 18 degrees above normal this week.

“But temperatures will trend cooler by Sunday,” Hergert said.

Albuquerque is expected to be mostly sunny for much of the week.

The city has a forecasted high of 65 degrees on Tuesday and 70 on Wednesday.

Northeast New Mexico will likely experience the highest winds over the next several days.

“Those traveling on area highways, especially east-to-west highways, could experience some crosswind hazards,” Hergert said. “We could see some peak gusts of 25, 35, potentially 40 miles per hour during the afternoon on Thursday.”

The high winds, warmer temperatures and dry conditions could create ideal fire weather conditions in northeast New Mexico on Thursday.

Albuquerque may hit 70 degrees on Thursday.

Fire weather conditions could spread across eastern New Mexico and into the Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

Albuquerque is expected to reach 69 degrees on Friday.

“There could also be some blowing dust impacts as well,” Hergert said.

A storm system that will move into New Mexico on Friday evening is expected to drop temperatures and bring a few rain showers to the northern part of the state this weekend.

Albuquerque is expected to reach 61 degrees on Saturday and 56 on Sunday.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


