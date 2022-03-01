Eldorado grad Johnston thrives as GM of Sentosa Golf Club

Each morning, Andy Johnston will take his routine lap around Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, where he is the general manager and director of agronomy.

Johnston, 59, an Eldorado High alumnus and Albuquerque native, also walks onto Sentosa’s “Rolex Green,” the putting green that features a large replica Rolex watch.

“The morning is the most important part of the day,” Johnston said during a phone interview. “I look at all the surfaces. I like to start the morning with the guys and just be on the golf course.”

Lately, the early morning calm and the golf course’s beauty have helped him attack all the work that goes into the preparation of the HSBC Women’s World Championship, the latest stop on the LPGA Tour. Tournament week started on Monday, and there is plenty of work to do amid the daily duties, as Sentosa remained open for play for members and guests through Feb. 28.

“It’s total pandemonia now,” Johnston said. “Getting the hospitality ready while we continue to play golf is a challenge. But this is the way we’ve wanted it each year. We can balance this.”

Johnston said Sentosa doesn’t gain revenue from hosting the tournament, but each time the event takes place there it helps put the course on display.

Recently, Johnston was one of nine named “The Most Innovative People in Golf,” by Golf Inc. magazine.

Johnston, a course designer who has contributed to approximately 90 Arnold Palmer-designed courses, was recognized for his breakthrough work at Sentosa, where Johnston and his staff have helped the property gain acclaim as one of the world’s most sustainable golf clubs.

Now, Johnston said he wants Sentosa to become the first golf club to operate carbon neutral while maintaining its high level of hospitality, landscape beauty and maintenance.

For the past two years, Johnston said, Sentosa has been measuring its carbon footprint, an arduous task that involves detailed analytics for each area of the golf club.

It wasn’t too long ago that Johnston was told it would be impossible to reach the status it recently reached: gaining Singapore’s Green Mark platinum certification through enhancing energy efficiency of its clubhouse and an irrigation system that features some 1,200 water-saving sprinklers among several other changes Sentosa has recently experienced.

Sentosa even includes eight stingless bee colonies. Johnston believes that if the golf club can do something small like that, it could make a bigger impact on the environment.

“The concept is that we are sitting in such a position of leadership because of the kind of club we’ve become,” Johnston said. “So if we do it maybe everybody will do it.”

Johnston said he learned many of his leadership skills while at Eldorado, where he played football and competed in wrestling, graduating in 1982. He was on the Eldorado football team that won a state championship in 1980.

Johnston said he gained great motivation while coached by Scott Evans in wrestling.

“(Evans) was such a great motivator,” Johnston said. “He can get you to do the extra work even if you didn’t want to. He demonstrated how important hard work is, and basically how you don’t have anything given to you in life. (Evans) set the tone.”

Evans said he was very happy to see that Johnston is doing so well in his career, as Evans is for all his former student-athletes.

“The thing that strikes me is we had a pretty demanding program and expectation back in those days,” said Evans, who is now retired. “We ran in the morning and practiced wrestling in the afternoons. I’m always amazed and grateful for what they put into what we were doing. It goes two ways. The experience benefited them and I’m thankful for their commitment to it. It made it a lot of fun for everyone involved.”

Johnston seemingly grew up on the golf course. He lived in Denver until he was 6. His grandfather was the chef at the renowned Broodmoor in Colorado Springs. His father was an avid golfer and became a member at the Canyon Club at Four Hills when his family moved to Albuquerque.

“I was already playing a lot of golf when I was 10,” Johnston said. “But I didn’t really fall in love with the game of golf. I fell in love with the golf course.”

Johnston got his first taste of working at a golf club at Tanoan Country Club when he was 14. He said he thoroughly enjoyed those first experiences. He also formed a relationship with then-golf course superintendent Kevin Adams, who now works for Landscapes Unlimited, a golf -course construction firm in Utah. Adams was the construction superintendent for Tanoan and stayed on as the course superintendent when it opened in 1978.

Johnston said Adams advised him to earn a degree in TurfGrass Science while attending Michigan State after already earning a degree in Architecture at Phoenix Institute of Technology. Later during his academics, Johnston sought out Adams for an internship when Adams was working for Palmer in Florida.

“This was the beginning of a series of events and experiences that propelled my career,” Johnston said. “… I’m lucky enough to be surrounded by very good leaders in my life.”