Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s potential game-tying 3-point shot attempt came up short in the waning moments and the UNM men’s basketball team suffered a 71-68 Mountain West Conference loss at Fresno State on Monday night.

Mashburn finished with 27 points to lead the Lobos (12-18, 4-12 MW).

Fresno State improved to 18-10, 8-7.

Check back later for more on the game.