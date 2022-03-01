Councilors’ role in reconfirming officials to posts center of dispute

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A battle is brewing at City Hall over how much say the Albuquerque City Council should have over who holds the top jobs in Mayor Tim Keller’s administration.

The question is whether Keller – who started his second term Jan. 1 – must once again nominate his chief administrative officer, police chief and fire chief for council approval.

The council confirmed all three during Keller’s first term: Chief Administration Officer Sarita Nair in December 2017, Police Chief Harold Medina in March and Fire Rescue Chief Gene Gallegos in December. Each was approved by a unanimous vote.

Some councilors say the City Charter requires a fresh confirmation in a mayor’s new term. Keller disagrees. And the dispute could call to action an obscure committee designed to resolve conflicts between the city’s executive and legislative branches.

City Council President Isaac Benton said the confirmation dispute is worth pursuing as he believes voters who approved the initial City Charter and subsequent amendments sought to vest the council with the authority to help determine who holds some of the municipal government’s key jobs.

“We are supposed to be (the) balance – a separate, but equal part of the city government,” Benton said.

The City Charter requires the council’s “advice and consent” for just a few positions the mayor appoints – CAO, deputy CAOs, police chief, fire chief, city clerk and city attorney. Appointees needing council approval “shall be presented to the Council for confirmation within 45 days after the Mayor takes office,” the charter says.

Benton said Keller has recognized the council’s reconfirmation role since he recently forwarded new nominations for City Clerk Ethan Watson and City Attorney Esteban Aguilar Jr. – both of whom have held the roles since Keller’s first term and previously went through council confirmation.

Keller has not, however, submitted new nominations for Nair, Medina or Gallegos.

But Keller’s office said the charter differentiates the clerk and attorney from the other positions, specifically stating that the clerk and attorney appointments “shall be for a term that coincides and terminates with the term of the Mayor making the appointment.” It does not use the same language for the other positions.

“In 2009, the City Charter was changed so that the clerk and the attorney serve terms that coincide with the mayor’s, so he sent them down to be reconfirmed. The other positions do not require reconfirmation,” Keller’s spokeswoman said in a statement to the Journal.

“When the voters decisively elected the mayor to a second term, he made clear that referendum would extend to current city leaders he had selected to work on his behalf.”

According to the charter, when the mayor and council disagree about their respective duties, a special three-person committee – including one mayoral appointee, one council appointee and a third person selected by the two appointees – is convened to settle the dispute. The council or mayor can trigger that process by filing an issue statement with the city clerk.

Benton said he intends to do just that.

Sentiment on the rest of the council, however varies.

Councilor Brook Bassan said the charter’s confirmation language may be open to various interpretations and that councilors might want to consider future amendments to clarify. However she said she is “not real enthusiastic” about sending the reconfirmation issue through the committee’s dispute resolution process.

She said Keller has the authority to pick who he wants for those roles and that confirmation should only be denied if the choice is incapable of fulfilling the job duties. Since she said she does not believe that is the case, she questions the need for moving this disagreement to the committee.

“I’m wondering why we’re about to split hairs about this,” she said.

But Councilor Dan Lewis said he “absolutely” supports pursuing the confirmation dispute through the committee process – and potentially through the court system if necessary – because it boils down to a question about the council’s power.

“I’m going to always defend the authority of the council – and any authority that has been given to it by the charter and the people of the city,” he said.

And Councilor Pat Davis said he believes the charter empowers the council to take a fresh look at key mayoral appointments after an election, whether it’s “the old mayor or a new one.”

“The mayor’s first term had a lot of high points, but momentum on some big issues like policing and homelessness are going to have to change, and the mayor deserves a forum to tell us his plan and to detail the people he thinks can do the job, and this is the process the charter outlined,” Davis said.

There has only been one mayor reelected since voters amended the charter in 2009 – Richard Berry in 2013.

According to Council Services Director Chris Melendrez, Berry did not submit “relevant reappointments” for confirmation at the time, despite a request from then-council President Ken Sanchez to do so.

The council at that time did not pursue the matter further.