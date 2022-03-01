 AFR gets four new deputy chiefs; 70 others promoted - Albuquerque Journal

AFR gets four new deputy chiefs; 70 others promoted

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

New Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. David Auge gets help pinning his badge from his son Hunter, 4, while twin sister Alessandra looks on. Auge was part of a group of 75 AFR members promoted in a ceremony Monday at Balloon Fiesta Park. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Four longtime members of Albuquerque Fire Rescue were pinned with their deputy chief badges as part of a promotion ceremony Monday in which about 70 other members were also promoted in rank.

The four new deputy chiefs include Kris Romero, as fire marshal; Kevin Ferando, leading communications; Santos Garcia, heading human resources and training; and Jimmy Melek, steering operations.

The ceremony was held at the Sid Cutter pavilion on the grounds of Balloon Fiesta Park.

The hiring process sparked some criticism. City Councilors grilled AFR Chief Gene Gallegos in January about temporarily waiving a requirement that deputy chiefs have a college degree, something Gallegos said he did with approval from the city’s Human Resources Department to expand the candidate pool beyond the 10 qualified candidates who had applied.

The process also prompted five complaints to the city’s Office of Inspector General, which ultimately closed the case after the city’s HR Department confirmed the waiver was “appropriate and proper.” Gallegos told the City Council earlier this month that all his deputy selections ultimately came from the original 10 qualified applicants.

• Romero, who has been serving as interim marshal, is a native of Albuquerque. He joined AFR in 2003 and spent more than 13 years in emergency operations. For the last five years, he was captain of the Technical Services Division, leading initiatives to upgrade phone, radio and computer technologies.

• Albuquerque native Ferando joined AFR in 2005. He has worked in fire suppression, emergency medical services and as a heavy rescue technician. His most recent assignment was as acting battalion chief, overseeing AFR’s Fleet and Capital Improvement Division.

• A native of Riverside, California, Garcia moved to New Mexico in 1993. He has been with AFR for 20 years, during which time he served as an EMS quality improvement officer. In 2018 he was promoted to battalion chief, managing AFR’s operations in the southeast area of the city. He most recently served as the department’s EMS battalion chief.

• Albuquerque native Melek joined AFR in 2004 and has worked in fire suppression, EMS services and as a heavy rescue technician. He also led the Home Engagement and Alternative Response Team, which focused on people who frequently used emergency services, and issues related to drug abuse harm reduction and fall prevention.

Jessica Dyer contributed to this report.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Block blasts gov. rivals after posting convention win
ABQnews Seeker
Self-proclaimed front-runner calls on fourth-place finisher ... Self-proclaimed front-runner calls on fourth-place finisher Ronchetti to drop out of race
2
ABQ area could hit 70 degrees this week
ABQnews Seeker
Windy conditions may create fire weather ... Windy conditions may create fire weather hazard NM's northeast plains
3
Councilors' role in reconfirming officials to posts center of ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Advice and consent' of City Council ... 'Advice and consent' of City Council required for positions, Benton says
4
PNM cost recovery plan draws ire of advocacy groups
ABQnews Seeker
Bond timing may lead to additional ... Bond timing may lead to additional costs, regulators say
5
AFR gets four new deputy chiefs; 70 others promoted
ABQnews Seeker
City pins deputy chief badges on ... City pins deputy chief badges on longtime AFR members
6
Panel awards $7M to Dreamstyle in suit against Renewal ...
ABQnews Seeker
An arbitration panel awarded Albuquerque-based Dreamstyle ... An arbitration panel awarded Albuquerque-based Dreamstyle Remodeling more than $7 million to resolve a federal lawsuit alleging that an out-of-state manufacturer illegally terminated its ...
7
Albuquerque could hit 70 degrees this week
ABQnews Seeker
Spring weather may have arrived a ... Spring weather may have arrived a few weeks early in New Mexico, with temperatures expected to reach 70 degrees in Albuquerque this week and ...
8
New CDC guidance wouldn’t recommend a mask in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
The Centers for Disease Control and ... The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends a mask for someone shopping indoors in Bernalillo County, but the agency does advise ...
9
Governor signs bill expanding in-state preference for NM contractors
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed into law a bill expanding the in-state preference that New Mexico-based businesses get when applying for government ...