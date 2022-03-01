Tucson man accused in beating death of his 83-year-old mom

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson man is accused of second-degree murder in the beating death of his 83-year-old mother, according to authorities.

Police said 54-year-old Brian Patrick Easter called 911 last Friday to say his mom was unresponsive and may have had a heart attack at the east Tucson home they shared.

According to first responders, Patricia Easter was found dead at the scene and her injuries were more consistent with blunt force trauma and not a medical emergency.

Police said blood was found throughout the home, including the walls and floor.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that a criminal complaint states a smashed television and shattered mirror were found in the house and both had blood on them.

A possible motive for the killing is not immediately known, police said.

Brian Easter was booked into the Pima County Jail and bond has not been set yet. It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.