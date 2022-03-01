 Houston oil company sues over California pipeline leak - Albuquerque Journal

Houston oil company sues over California pipeline leak

By Amy Taxin / Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A Houston-based oil company on Monday sued two container ship operators and an organization that helps oversee marine traffic, saying they failed to prevent last fall’s underwater pipeline leak off the Southern California coast.

Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and faces a criminal charge for its oversight, claims that in January 2021 two ships dragged their anchors across the pipeline that ferried crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast.

The federal court filing also accuses the Marine Exchange of Southern California of failing to route the ships to deeper waters before an impending storm and failing to inform Amplify after the anchor-dragging incidents. The ships are MSC Danit, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company, S.A,, and the COSCO Beijing, operated by Costamare Shipping Co., S.A.

“It is entirely foreseeable that allowing massive container ships to remain anchored near a pipeline might, in the event of a storm, result in damage to that pipeline and subsequent harm to the environment,” Amplify wrote in its filing, adding more than 20 other vessels left anchorages outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to ride out the storm’s high winds and waves in deeper water.

Amplify alleged that had the ships and Marine Exchange not been negligent, the spill wouldn’t have happened.

The filing adds the exchange, which logs shipping activity in the heavily traveled region, to ongoing litigation over the spill. Amplify already faces federal lawsuits over damages incurred by local fisherman, tour operators and others stemming from the October spill of about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.

The Marine Exchange declined to comment and referred questions to the Coast Guard, with which it operates vessel traffic services, according to the exchange’s website. A message was also left for the Coast Guard.

The MSC Danit and COSCO Beijing were already named in the ongoing litigation. An email message was sent to MSC. No one answered a phone listed for COSCO in Los Angeles.

While less severe than initially feared, the oil spill about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) offshore shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened wetlands that Orange County communities have been striving to restore.

U.S. prosecutors last year charged Amplify and two of its subsidiaries with illegally discharging oil. They claimed the companies failed to respond to eight leak detection system alarms over a 13-hour period that should have alerted them to the spill and would have minimized the damage. Amplify has said workers believed they were false alarms.

The complaint filed Monday seeks damages for lost revenue from suspended oil production since the spill, and that the Marine Exchange not allow ships to anchor near the pipeline when severe weather is likely.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Should police chief, CAO require new confirmation? Keller, councilors ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Advice and consent' of City Council ... 'Advice and consent' of City Council required for positions, Benton says
2
PNM cost recovery plan draws ire of advocacy groups
ABQnews Seeker
Bond timing may lead to additional ... Bond timing may lead to additional costs, regulators say
3
ABQ area could hit 70 degrees this week
ABQnews Seeker
Windy conditions may create fire weather ... Windy conditions may create fire weather hazard NM's northeast plains
4
Block blasts gov. rivals after posting convention win
ABQnews Seeker
Self-proclaimed front-runner calls on fourth-place finisher ... Self-proclaimed front-runner calls on fourth-place finisher Ronchetti to drop out of race
5
AFR gets four new deputy chiefs; 70 others promoted
ABQnews Seeker
City pins deputy chief badges on ... City pins deputy chief badges on longtime AFR members
6
CDC: Masks not needed in Bernalillo County
ABQnews Seeker
CDC guidance puts 10 counties at ... CDC guidance puts 10 counties at high risk
7
Dreamstyle awarded $7M in federal lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Company alleged breach of contract Company alleged breach of contract
8
Longtime NM lawman to run for Bernalillo County sheriff
ABQnews Seeker
Snedeker has 47 years of experience ... Snedeker has 47 years of experience in public service
9
An upstream battle
ABQnews Seeker
Non-navigable water debate heads to NM ... Non-navigable water debate heads to NM high court
10
City's Gateway Center to open for women only
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say men, families allowed under ... Officials say men, families allowed under future phases