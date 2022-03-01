 'Undisguised terror': Russia's Kharkiv strike chills Ukraine - Albuquerque Journal

‘Undisguised terror’: Russia’s Kharkiv strike chills Ukraine

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

KHARKIV, Ukraine — In the dust, debris and the dead lying in Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square, Ukrainians on Tuesday saw what might become of other cities if Russia’s invasion isn’t countered in time.

Not long after sunrise, a Russian military strike hit the center of Ukraine’s second-largest city, badly damaging its symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. Closed-circuit television footage showed a fireball engulfing the street in front of the building, with a few cars rolling out of the billowing smoke.

“You cannot watch this without crying,” a witness said in a video of the aftermath, verified by The Associated Press.

An emergency official said the bodies of at least six people had been pulled from the ruins, and at least 20 other people were wounded. Two bodies lay side by side on the cobblestones near an abandoned car. One was barefoot and wrapped in a blanket. The other, in military-colored clothing, had a clenched fist.

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of weapon was used or how many people were killed, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were dozens of casualties.

Zelenskyy called the attack on the Freedom Square “frank, undisguised terror. Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. This attack on Kharkiv is a war crime.”

It was the first time the Russian military had hit the center of the city of 1.5 million people whose residential neighborhoods have been under shelling fire for days. The Ukrainian emergency service said it had put out 24 fires in and around Kharkiv caused by shelling, and it had disabled 69 explosive devices.

The attack Tuesday also hit a tent encampment on the central square that had been set up to collect aid for the volunteer Ukrainian fighters who have rushed to Kharkiv’s defense. In recent days, volunteer guards had occupied the regional administration building as part of those efforts. It was feared that some volunteers were now among the dead.

The crumpled tents remained a flash of yellow and blue in the vast gray square.

“It’s just barbarity, that’s how I see this war,” said Boris Redin, one of the encampment’s coordinators. “(The Russians) are surely losing because they don’t have any other arguments besides missiles and heavy weapons.”

At the administration building itself, windows were blown out. Ceilings had collapsed. Concrete dust added another layer of grim, gray desperation. A nearby car was crushed.

As soot-faced emergency responders picked through the debris, there was fresh anger.

“This is for those who were waiting for a Russian peace! This is what you wanted, yes? Many injured,” one said.

The Russian military has denied targeting Ukrainian civilians, despite abundant evidence that it is shelling residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

“(The military) takes all measures to preserve the lives and safety of civilians,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday. “I would like to stress that strikes are carried out only on military targets and uses exclusively precision weapons.”

Unconvinced by such assurances, one Kharkiv hospital has moved its maternity ward to a bomb shelter, where pregnant women paced in the gloom. The cries of dozens of newborns echoed off the thick concrete walls. Electrical cables dangled. Rolled-up mattresses were placed against windows to protect residents from glass shards if explosions land nearby.

As the shelling in Kharkiv intensified, one family spent a fifth day in another shelter beneath the city. Water bottles and backpacks were stocked in the basement. A military-style helmet hung on a shelf, and underneath it a boy looked at a phone. Boredom mixed with fear.

“It is a nightmare, and it seizes you from the inside very strongly. This cannot be explained with words,” said Ekaterina Babenko, the mother of the family.

She could hardly believe the Russian attack was occurring in Kharkiv and tearing its neighborhoods apart.

“My friend who lives in the suburb Gorizont, a few hours ago, the house next to hers was hit and several floors were destroyed,” Babenko said. “And for some time, there was no connection with her. Those were scary minutes, very scary.”

For her family and others still sheltering in the city close to the Russian border, the world above was changing too quickly to comprehend. Warehouses, homes, garages, cars, all were burning.

“Sveta, let’s go,” one man urged in a video that showed the shelling Monday of a residential area in Kharkiv.

“Go, I’ll catch up with you,” the woman says.

“Leave, for God’s sake!” the man pleaded.

Other residents were already flowing west, hoping to leave Ukraine altogether.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel as war ...
Nation
Oil prices soared Tuesday and investors ... Oil prices soared Tuesday and investors shifted more money into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine. Stocks fell ...
2
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at ...
Nation
Facing disquiet at home and danger ... Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for ...
3
Russia slow to win Ukraine's airspace, limiting war gains
Nation
In war, winning quick control of ... In war, winning quick control of airspace is crucial. Russia's failure to do so in Ukraine, despite its vast military strength, has been a ...
4
From banking to sports to vodka, Russia's isolation grows
Nation
It's a globalized world -- a ... It's a globalized world -- a planet stitched together by intricate supply chains, banking, sports and countless other threads of deep connection. Until it ...
5
Reading Putin: Unbalanced or cagily preying on West's fears?
Nation
For two decades, Vladimir Putin has ... For two decades, Vladimir Putin has struck rivals as reckless, impulsive. But his behavior in ordering an invasion of Ukraine -- and now putting ...
6
Election 2022: Texas primary tests GOP's rightward shift
Nation
Voters in Texas will usher in ... Voters in Texas will usher in the midterm campaign season with primaries that will test just how far to the right the Republican Party ...
7
Jury selection resumes for 1st trial over Capitol riot
Nation
Jury selection resumed on Tuesday in ... Jury selection resumed on Tuesday in the first trial for one of the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters charged with storming the U.S. Capitol ...
8
Big tech grapples with Russian state media, propaganda
Nation
As Russia's war in Ukraine plays ... As Russia's war in Ukraine plays out for the world on social media, big tech platforms are moving to restrict Russian state media from ...
9
'Undisguised terror': Russia's Kharkiv strike chills Ukraine
Nation
In the dust, debris and the ... In the dust, debris and the dead lying in Kharkiv's central Freedom Square, Ukrainians on Tuesday saw what might become of other cities if ...