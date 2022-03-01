 Arizona man gets 5 years in prison in restaurant fraud case - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona man gets 5 years in prison in restaurant fraud case

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified.

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale businessman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a scheme that federal authorities said defrauded victims that included property developers in country music-themed restaurant projects.

Frank Capri was sentenced last Thursday by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to concurrent sentences on each count, according to court records.

A plea agreement said Capri must pay up to $18 million of restitution to developers and other victims of fraudulent activity that included inflating project expenses to increase fees paid to him and siphoning off money for personal expenses, including over $2.7 million of jewelry purchases.

He also most pay restitution of over $1.5 million to the Internal Revenue Service for taxes due, the agreement said.


