 Woman gets 21 months in Arizona migrant smuggling case - Albuquerque Journal

Woman gets 21 months in Arizona migrant smuggling case

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A woman living in southern Arizona has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for conspiring to transport and harbor over a period of time more than 100 migrants who entered the U.S. illegally.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations says 43-year-old Amalia Gonzalez-Lara pleaded guilty to the charge late last year. She was sentenced Tuesday.

Authorities say she managed, supervised and coordinated smuggling operations for a stash house where migrants from Mexico and Guatemala stayed in Avondale, Arizona west of Phoenix after being smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sergio Vazquez-Flores helped operate the residence with Gonzalez-Lara. The 46-yearold will be sentenced March 15.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona in Tucson.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas
Around the Region
Russian forces escalated their attacks on ... Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in ...
2
Lawsuit: Texas investigating parents of transgender youth
Around the Region
The parents of a transgender teenager ... The parents of a transgender teenager in Texas said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the state is investigating them after Republican Gov. Greg ...
3
Arizona Republican who backs white nationalism is censured
Around the Region
The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to ... The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to censure Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew condemnation from across the ...
4
Arizona man gets 5 years in prison in restaurant ...
Around the Region
A Scottsdale businessman has been sentenced ... A Scottsdale businessman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a scheme that ...
5
'Green' building codes boost costs for Colorado fire victims
Around the Region
Some homeowners recovering from Colorado's most ... Some homeowners recovering from Colorado's most destructive wildfire in history, which decimated entire neighborhoods near Denver late last year, say they could end up ...
6
Former Colorado governor resigns from Russian bank board
Around the Region
Former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens has ... Former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens has resigned from his position as chairman of the supervisory board of one of Russia's largest banks, Credit Bank ...
7
Texas man sentenced in $1.6 million oil equipment fraud
Around the Region
A Houston, Texas, man has been ... A Houston, Texas, man has been sentenced in Missouri to five years in federal prison for defrauding two brothers out of $1.6 million, which ...
8
Gunman in deadly standoff didn't want to return to ...
Around the Region
A man who killed his ex-girlfriend ... A man who killed his ex-girlfriend and shot five Phoenix officers two weeks ago told his sister in phone call during a standoff with ...
9
Arizona House sends measure boosting voter ID to ballot
Around the Region
The Republican-controlled Arizona House on Monday ... The Republican-controlled Arizona House on Monday joined the GOP-led state Senate in approving a measure that will ask voters in November to drastically boost ...