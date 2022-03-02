Gov. appoints oil executive to New Mexico Game Commission

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed oil industry executive and former Interior Department official Deanna Archuleta to the state Game Commission.

Archuleta is the senior director for federal relations at ExxonMobil.

She was previously the New Mexico government affairs manager for ExxonMobil subsidiary XTO Energy.

Archuleta will fill the at-large seat left vacant when Las Cruces conservationist David Soules died a year ago.

A Lujan Grisham spokesperson said the governor has “full confidence in her ability to serve the state on the commission and (we) appreciate her time and dedication to New Mexico.”

“Deanna Archuleta has years of experience and an impeccable record pertaining to natural resources and their conservation,” Nora Meyers Sackett said in an email.

The seven-member commission sets hunting and fishing regulations, hires the Game and Fish Department director, and oversees department spending.

The panel has also been at the center of debate over access to water that flows through private land.

News of the appointment was met with swift blowback from some environmental groups.

Mark Allison, executive director of New Mexico Wild, said that despite Archuleta’s conservation experience, her work “with one of the world’s most notorious polluters” is concerning for the groups.

The New Mexico Oil Conservation Division recently fined XTO $2.24 million for wastewater injection well violations in the state’s southeast corner.

“We urge the governor to make future appointments based on a demonstrated interest and knowledge of wildlife management,” Allison said. “The public should not have any reason to wonder if commission decisions are being made in the best interest of wildlife management, or oil and gas profits.”

Meyers Sackett said that commissioners “must recuse themselves from matters directly related to their work outside the board or commission.”

Archuleta was the southwest regional director for the Wilderness Society.

She served on the Bernalillo County Commission from 2004 to 2009, where she supported expanding open space designations and was a member of the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority board.

Archuleta’s run for Albuquerque mayor in 2017 received an endorsement from then-U.S. Rep. Lujan Grisham, before she dropped out of the race to care for her father.

During the Obama administration, Archuleta was a senior advisor to the U.S. Interior Secretary and advocated for Latino initiatives at the federal level.

She was also Interior’s deputy assistant secretary for water and science and oversaw mapping and tribal water issues with the Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Geological Survey.

The appointment still leaves two commission vacancies.

The commission met Tuesday to discuss litigation in a closed session.

At Thursday’s meeting in Socorro, the panel will discuss wildlife corridor projects and hunting rules.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.