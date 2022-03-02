 Veteran marketing executive to head NM oil and gas group - Albuquerque Journal

Veteran marketing executive to head NM oil and gas group

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Doug Ackerman

The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association announced Tuesday that longtime marketing and public affairs executive Doug Ackerman of Austin will become the group’s new president and CEO.

Ackerman will replace Leland Gould, who became interim director in March 2021, after former executive director Ryan Flynn resigned. Gould will assist in the transition as a senior adviser and counselor, said NMOGA Board Chair Jeff Wilson.

“After a thorough search process, we are confident that Doug’s extensive leadership and market-focused strategy experience is what our organization needs in this time of constant change in the oil and gas industry,” Wilson said in a statement. “Doug is the right leader for NMOGA and was unanimously selected by the board to lead and grow this industry into the future.”

Ackerman is a marketing veteran with 25 years in leadership positions promoting the food industry, including agriculture, retail, food service and consumer packaged goods. Over the years, he helped drive brand recognition and sales for many household names, such as Pizza Hut, Bennigan’s, Ruby Tuesday, Tropicana, Minute Maid, Coca Cola and Pepsi, according to a short biography provided by NMOGA.

Most recently, Ackerman served as CEO for The Dairy Alliance to promote the nation’s $750 billion dairy industry. While there, he headed a rebranding effort that propelled him into a leadership role assisting the United Dairy Industry Association with strategic planning.

NMOGA is the oldest and largest organization representing the state’s oil and gas industry, with more than 1,000 member companies and individuals.

Ackerman is taking over during a new industry boom, following a historic crash in the global pandemic. Oil prices plummeted in 2020 to their lowest levels in decades, crippling the industry most of that year.

But since early 2021, oil demand has steadily rebounded, pushing prices today to their highest levels since 2014. That, in turn, has generated record revenue for New Mexico, where oil and gas-related income provides more than one-third of state finances.

Still, as national efforts to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy gain momentum, the industry is under pressure to lower its emissions.

Ackerman said he will reach out to association leaders and members before developing any new organizational goals and strategies.

“I’m coming in with my eyes and ears open,” Ackerman told the Journal. “I’ll be getting on the road to meet many of our leaders and members in their hometowns. I’m kind of in learn-and-receive mode now, and after that, I’ll work with the NMOGA team to plot out where we go next.”

Ackerman has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Sam Houston State University and the University of Tampa, respectively. He’s also served for many years with the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserve, including a combat tour in Afghanistan.

He does have one adverse incident on his professional record. In 2015, he was arrested and later pleaded no contest to a misdeamanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol involving property damage. According to news accounts, he ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. The incident led to his resignation as executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, a state agency that he headed for nearly four years.

Ackerman said he was dealing at the time with issues related to his tour in Afghanistan.

“I took responsibility and ownership for it,” he told the Journal. “It was a stop-sign moment for me as a veteran and leader to make sure I took care of myself. I never had any issues before or after.”

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Veteran marketing executive to head NM oil and gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Oil and Gas ... The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association announced Tuesday that longtime marketing and public affairs ...
2
Emptying the Notebook: Mid-range Mash nearly pulls it off ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and more from Monday's UNM Lobos game in Fresno, California.
3
Average Rio Rancho home sale price up to $351K ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho-area home prices are still ... Rio Rancho-area home prices are still rising and showing no signs of a possible pending drop-off.
4
NM Supreme Court sides with recreation groups in stream ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Supreme Court on ... The New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed that a Game Commission rule which had allowed landowners to restrict access to water flowing through ...
5
PNM cost recovery plan draws ire of advocacy groups
ABQnews Seeker
Bond timing may lead to additional ... Bond timing may lead to additional costs, advocacy groups say
6
Lobos' upset bid falls short at Fresno State
ABQnews Seeker
A Jamal Mashburn Jr. 3 pointer ... A Jamal Mashburn Jr. 3 pointer rimmed out in the final seconds and the Lobos' upset bid fell short on the road Monday night ...
7
Block blasts gov. rivals after posting convention win
ABQnews Seeker
Self-proclaimed front-runner calls on fourth-place finisher ... Self-proclaimed front-runner calls on fourth-place finisher Ronchetti to drop out of race
8
ABQ area could hit 70 degrees this week
ABQnews Seeker
Windy conditions may create fire weather ... Windy conditions may create fire weather hazard NM's northeast plains
9
Longtime NM lawman to run for Bernalillo County sheriff
ABQnews Seeker
Snedeker has 47 years of experience ... Snedeker has 47 years of experience in public service