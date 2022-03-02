NM reports fewest deaths in a day since late October

New Mexico reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths, the fewest reported on a single day since late October.

The state also reported 692 new cases, though that includes some that should have been included in the weekend numbers but weren’t because of a disruption of the electronic data feed to databases used to count the cases.

The deaths reported Tuesday ranged in age from a woman in her 40s from McKinley County to an Otero County woman in his 80s. There have been a total of 6,925 COVID-related deaths in New Mexico since the start of the pandemic.

The state has seen a significant drop in the number of COVID cases after weathering a surge of the omicron variant that brought record-high case totals. The variant peaked in late January and early February and has been on the decline.

There were 252 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state on Tuesday.

New Mexico in October issued a public health order that allowed health care facilities to enact crisis standards of care. That designation allows for hospitals to change practices to accommodate an overwhelming number of patients and make it more easy to transfer patients.

Melanie Mozes, a spokeswoman for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said in an email that several Presbyterian hospitals in the state, including two in the Albuquerque area, are still operating above capacity and under crisis standards of care. But she said the hospital system is seeing a decline in COVID cases.

Mark Rudi, a University of New Mexico Hospital spokesman, said UNMH also remains over 100% capacity and is also still operating under crisis standards of care.

“We continue to evaluate the needs of our health system based on circumstances happening right now,” he said.