Suspect arrested in monthslong ABQ crime spree

A man is behind bars after an alleged monthslong crime spree that included carjacking a pregnant woman, shooting a neighbor and robbing multiple businesses at gunpoint around Albuquerque.

Dairon Romero, 25, is charged with five counts of armed robbery but, according to Albuquerque police, is suspected of robbing 42 businesses — including hotels, cellphone stores and gas stations — across the city over a seven-month period.

In the midst of the robberies, prosecutors dismissed two cases against Romero — the shooting of his neighbor and the burglary of a woman’s home, according to online court records. At one point, Romero was released by police following a thwarted gas station robbery due to an apparent miscommunication between a responding officer and an employee.

Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said it was challenging for detectives to identify Romero, who often wore a mask. She said federal authorities helped police take him into custody. Romero’s family declined to comment.

“This individual was victimizing businesses and citizens in our city for months, eluding police,” Police Chief Harold Medina said in a statement. “I’m grateful for our partnerships that helped apprehend this violent offender and get him off the streets.”

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Romero behind bars until trial, saying “the violent crime spree that (Romero) went on directly made our community a more dangerous place.”

According to criminal complaints filed in Metropolitan Court:

It started July 17, when a pregnant woman reported being carjacked at gunpoint by a man outside Walmart near Wyoming and Academy NE. In security footage, the detective noticed a tattoo of a square with a Zia symbol on the man’s hand.

A suspect matching the description with the same tattoo was reported to have robbed a Wendy’s at gunpoint on July 5, a Circle K on Sept. 10 and a JCPenney on Sept. 11. Then, on Sept. 14 a man told police that his neighbor — who had carjacked a woman outside of a Walmart months earlier — shot him during a confrontation.

The detective investigating the ongoing robberies was able to confirm the alleged shooter, Romero, was the man involved in the carjacking and other incidents. Romero was arrested in the shooting Sept. 24 but the detective was not told that he had been taken into custody.

The shooting case was dismissed Oct. 7, due to prosecutors not being able to locate witnesses, and Romero was released from jail.

On Oct. 10, a man robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint and fingerprints found at the scene identified Romero as the suspect. Then, on Oct. 13, police responded to an assault at a Circle K and Romero, the suspect, told police he had pepper sprayed an employee.

A responding officer released Romero after “evaluating the situation” and determining the assault to be “a misdemeanor crime.” Following Romero’s release, a clerk called the officer and said Romero had also tried to take money from the register.

On Nov. 3, the detective investigating Romero’s cases reviewed the security footage and saw Romero pepper spray the clerk and take cash from the register before being tackled by the another employee.

“While watching the footage I recognize Romero as the offender in multiple armed robberies to include a carjacking… I was able to confirm the tattoo on his right hand,” the detective wrote in the complaint.

The detective wrote in the complaint that he was investigating Romero’s involvement in at least 18 robberies but did not give more details on the other incidents.